Last Night In Soho Soundtrack Features '60s Deep Cuts: Listen To Anya Taylor-Joy's Cover Of Downtown

By Anya Stanley
imdb.com
 5 days ago

In tandem with Edgar Wright's latest feature, "Last Night In Soho," Back Lot Music has dropped a single, sung by none other than the film's...

www.imdb.com

FASHION Magazine |

Anya Taylor-Joy Is Fashion’s Favourite Muse

The "Last Night in Soho" star is Dior's newest global ambassador. Ever since Anya Taylor-Joy made her big-screen debut in Robert Eggers’ 2015 horror The Witch, the 25-year-old actor has been one to watch. Taylor-Joy has transfixed audiences time and time again — whether she’s depicting a meddling matchmaker in Autumn de Wilde’s period film Emma or playing “the most hated character” in British crime series Peaky Blinders, her striking screen presence remains unmatched. Most recently, she was awarded for her role in Netflix’s record-breaking series The Queen’s Gambit, where her portrayal of troubled chess prodigy Beth Harmon landed her a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award and a SAG Award. Off-screen, Taylor-Joy is known to turn heads on every red carpet she graces. Ahead of the release of her latest film, Edgar Wright’s thriller Last Night in Soho, on October 29, Taylor-Joy was named Dior’s newest global brand ambassador — further elevating her status in the fashion world. We’d be lying if we said we were surprised.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Anya Taylor-Joy Transforms Into a Golden Goddess at the ‘Last Night in Soho’ Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy was as ethereal as ever for the premiere of “Last Night in Soho” on Monday. Taking place in Los Angeles, the leading lady walked the red carpet in golden glam attire. Her look centered around a plunging metallic gown courtesy of Christian Dior Couture’s fall ’21 collection, complete with a pleated silhouette and chevron skirt. The ensemble also included an emerald-embellished Tiffany & Co. necklace and a set of coordinating golden sandals hidden underneath her gown. Also in attendance at last night’s premiere was supermodel Adriana Lima, who arrived in a yellow and gold-plated minidress. Her look also included stiletto...
CELEBRITIES
Edgar Wright
Anya Taylor Joy
Petula Clark
soundtrack.net

Back Lot Music Announces 'Last Night in Soho' Soundtracks

Back Lot Music has released the first single from Writer/Director/Producer Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho in Anya Taylor-Joy's haunting cover of "Downtown (Downtempo)". The song marks Taylor-Joy's first major single with accompanying music video, which released exclusively on her Instagram channel before going wide on Focus Features' YouTube channel. An 'Uptempo' version of the track is featured as the B-side to a 7inch offering from Mondo/Death Waltz Records. Taylor-Joy performs the song in the feature film, but producer/composer Steven Price produced the two extended versions especially for the soundtrack. Both versions feature orchestra recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London.
MUSIC
IGN

Last Night in Soho: Watch an Exclusive Clip from Edgar Wright's Trippy, New Thriller

Today, we have an exclusive scene for you from Last Night in Soho, an upcoming psychological thriller from director Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs The World), who also co-wrote the script with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917). The exclusive clip -- which you can view via the player above or the embed below -- features lead actors Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith.
MOVIES
Gizmodo

Last Night in Soho

Bloody-Disgusting has two new clips from Last Night in Soho. Meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy performs a “downtempo” cover of Downtown in a tie-in music video. Yancy Butler contends with killer vines and a family curse in the trailer for The Accursed, available on-demand November 12. Doctor Who. Doctor Who’s thirteenth season...
TV SERIES
maryvilleforum.com

Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy to receive CFDA Fashion Awards

Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy are set to be honoured at the CFDA Fashion Awards next month. The 'Dune' actress and style muse and the Golden Globe-winning star of 'The Queen's Gambit', both 25, will be honoured with the Fashion Icon and Face of the Year accolades, respectively, at the November 10 ceremony at The Pool + The Grill inside New York's Seagram Building.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IGN

Last Night in Soho: Exclusive Official Clip

Last Night in Soho follows Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), an aspiring fashion designer, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker. Last Night in Soho opens in theaters in the US and UK on October 29, 2021, and in Australia on November 18.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Clip From LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Features Thomasin McKenzie Finding an Old-Fashioned Apartment

We’ve got a new clip to share with you for director Edgar Wright's highly anticipated psychological horror thriller, Last Night in Soho. The movie centers on Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), an aspiring fashion designer, who is “mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.”
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

GIVEAWAY: Win Anya Taylor-Joy’s “Downtown” Performance Vinyl

Last Night in Soho won’t be in theaters till next Friday, but if you’re already obsessing about the movie, and of course, about Anya Taylor-Joy in general, and her performance of “Downtown” in particular, we’ve got quite a treat for you! Yes …it’s time for a giveaway, and a truly fun one at that.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Receive A Free Screening Pass To ‘Last Night In Soho’

Atlanta’s CW69 is giving away free screening passes to Focus Features’ new thriller, “Last Night In Soho,” starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith. The screening will be held on Tuesday, October 26 at AMC Phipps Plaza. What the movie is about:. In director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, “Last...
MOVIES
EW.com

Dream Team: Last Night in Soho's Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy on success, horror, and getting in sync

New Zealand native Thomasin McKenzie, 21, and London-raised Anya Taylor-Joy, 25, are two of the most sought-after actresses of their generation. Though, if we're splitting hairs, Taylor-Joy is on the cusp of Millennial-hood and Generation Z, while McKenzie is firmly planted in the latter. Birth years aside, both women have been steadily rising in the industry at parallel speeds, and are only now getting the chance to work together.
MOVIES
The Independent

Last Night in Soho review: Anya Taylor-Joy is magnificent in Edgar Wright’s uneven psychological thriller

Dir: Edgar Wright. Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp1960s Soho is brought to life brilliantly in Edgar Wright’s new psychological thriller. Wright whisks his audience back into the heart of Swinging London, a period when James Bond movie Thunderball has just been released, singers like Cilla Black and Petula Clark are in the charts, and Carnaby Street is bustling with energy. Would-be singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) has just arrived in town. She is blonde, beautiful and with the voice and talent to match her ambitions. Jack (Matt Smith) is the handsome but roguish talent manager she...
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ makes the case for Anna Taylor-Joy as a major star

“Last Night in Soho” is a truly original movie that takes command of the audience from its first moments, then confidently leads that audience up and down unexpected corridors. It’s never easy to guess where it’s going, because it pings back and forth between genres — not arbitrarily, but in...
MOVIES

