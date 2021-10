Corbin Bernsen will see you in court. Again. The actor is reprising the role of Arnie Becker in ABC’s L.A. Law revival pilot, our sister site Deadline reports. Bernsen portrayed the attorney for all eight seasons of the original series, which aired from 1986 to 1994 on NBC, and even returned for the 2002 TV movie. Bernsen joins Blair Underwood, previously reported to be returning for the revival as Jonathan Rollins. According to Deadline, Underwood and Bernsen are the only original cast members returning to the pilot as series regulars, but more are expected to guest-star should the pilot be ordered to...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO