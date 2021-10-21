FBI: Possible human remains, ‘items of interest’ found in search for Brian Laundrie

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Possible human remains were found near items belonging to Brian Laundrie in a South Florida wilderness area Wednesday, according to the FBI.

The 23-year-old man was named a person of interest in the death of his fiancée, 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officials with the FBI confirmed the remains and “items of interest” were found Wednesday morning at the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre nature reserve connected to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Sarasota County.

Laundrie was known to frequent the area, according to the FBI.

“It’s likely the team will be on scene for several days,” Special Agent Michael McPherson said.

Wednesday’s discovery was a massive development in the search for Laundrie, which began more than a month ago.

The park was one of the first places crews looked early in the search for Laundrie, because his parents told investigators he may have gone there for a hike.

The search expanded to include helicopters, boats, dive teams, and dogs, but came up empty.

The Laundrie family’s attorney says his parents, Chris and Roberta, met with the FBI and North Port Police at the park Wednesday morning to look again.

After a brief search, the FBI confirmed they’d found what appeared to be human remains with some “personal items” belonging to Laundrie nearby.

When asked what changed from the first time crews searched the park to Wednesday morning, Special Agent McPherson said the area had been under water until very recently.

Crews brought large flood lights into the park late Wednesday so the investigation could continue into the night.

“Our evidence response team is on scene using all resources to process the area,’ McPherson said.

The Medical Examiner’s office says it could take anywhere from one to three days to identify the remains.

The Laundrie family’s attorney says they won’t comment further on the case until the medical examiner’s work is complete.

See a map of the area below:

Cox Media Group