Franklin, NJ

Boys soccer: Owusu scores OT goal, guides Franklin past Montgomery

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kwaku Owusu scored the overtime winner for Franklin in its 2-1 victory against Montgomery in Somerset. Samory Greene had the other goal for Franklin (6-8),...

NJ.com

