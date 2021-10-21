CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 15 off bench

 5 days ago

Gordon had 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's...

Camden News

SAU Tech Rockets ready for lift off after successful postseason play

While the football season is starting to heat up, this year's basketball season is starting to prepare its long run. One season after their best postseason play under fourth-year SAU Tech Rockets men's head coach Marty Levinson, the basketball team is looking to transcend to an even higher ceiling. Last...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Houston Chronicle

Should Rockets hold on to Eric Gordon or help get him to a contender?

Eric Gordon is entering his sixth season with the Rockets, making him the longest-tenured member of the team. I've called him one of the best free agent signings in modern Rockets history. For a sixth straight season, Gordon, who turns 33 in December, will play whatever role is asked of...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Southwest Notes: Mavs, Grizzlies, Rockets, Pelicans, Gordon

Appearing on the podcast 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he has a vaccine mandate for his employees. “It is your choice. It is absolutely, positively up to you. But there are consequences that come with that,” Cuban said, per Selby Lopez of The Dallas Morning News. “If you work for me, I require my employees to be vaccinated unless there’s a doctor’s reason where they can’t be.”
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Danuel House: Off injury report

House (personal) is not on the injury report ahead of Friday's preseason finale against the Spurs, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports. House missed Monday's game for personal reasons but is back for the finale. It's possible he starts.
NBA
RealGM

Rockets Claim Garrison Mathews Off Waivers, Convert Contract To Two-Way

The Houston Rockets have claimed Garrison Mathews off waivers from the Boston Celtics and converted his contract to a two-way deal. Mathews (6-5, 215) was eligible for the 2019 NBA Draft after earning Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year honors as a senior at Lipscomb. He appeared in a total of 82 games with 24 starts for Washington over the past two seasons while averaging 5.5 points in 16.2 minutes per game. Mathews also hit 95 3-pointers on 38.9% shooting during that span after averaging 3.0 3-pointers made on 39.3% shooting over his final two collegiate seasons.
NBA
Beaumont Enterprise

Rockets rookie Jalen Green scores 30 in loss to Celtics

Jayson Tatum had 31 points and nine rebounds and the Boston Celtics avoided their first 0-3 start since the 2013-14 season with a 107-97 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Tatum, had 20 points in the first half on 8 of 13 shooting. Al Horford finished with 17...
NBA
oklahoman.com

Thunder at Rockets: Three things to know, lineups, tip-off info

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma (Cox 37/HD 722, DirecTV 676-5, U-verse 751/1751) Tramel's ScissorTales:Thunder rookies outshine sophomores in season-opening loss to Jazz. ► The Thunder lost by 21 points Wednesday in its season opener at the Jazz. The Rockets suffered an 18-point loss at the Timberwolves. OKC and Houston will likely be in a season-long race to the bottom of the West.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Quiet in 19 minutes off bench

Sengun finished Sunday's loss to Boston with seven points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. While Sengun did struggle from the field, he made his way to the line six times and chipped in some nice all-around numbers in just 19 minutes of action off the bench. The 2021 first-rounder has played 19, 18 and 19 minutes, respectively, through the Rockets' first three games, so he looks to be solidified as the first big man off the bench behind Christian Wood and Daniel Theis. Sengun committed only one turnover Sunday after racking up nine in his first two games, including six in Friday's 124-91 win over the Thunder.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Christian Wood: Scores 20 with nine boards

Wood finished Sunday's loss to Boston with 20 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT) and nine rebounds. Coming off of a big game (31 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks) in Friday's rout of the Thunder, Wood's impact was muted Sunday as rookie Jalen Green (30 points, eight threes) carried the Rockets offensively. Through three games, Wood is off to a solid start for fantasy purposes, averaging 22.3 points and 10.7 rebounds with 2.7 threes and 1.3 blocks per contest.
NBA
cw39.com

Green scores 30, but Rockets fall to Boston, 107-97

HOUSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and nine rebounds and the Boston Celtics avoided their first 0-3 start since the 2013-14 season with a 107-97 win over the Houston Rockets. Tatum, had 20 points in the first half on 8 of 13 shooting. Al Horford finished with 17...
NBA
ABC6.com

Tatum Scores 31 Points To Lift Celtics Over Rockets For First Win

HOUSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and nine rebounds and the Boston Celtics avoided their first 0-3 start since the 2013-14 season with a 107-97 win over the Houston Rockets..Tatum, had 20 points in the first half on 8 of 13 shooting. Al Horford finished with 17 points, including 11 in the third quarter, and 10 rebounds. Dennis Schröder, who started for the injured Jaylen Brown, finished with 18 points and Grant Williams added 18 points off the bench. Boston shot 44% from the field and hit 15 of 47 on 3-pointers.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z & LaMelo Ball Exchange Words At Hornets/Nets Game

LaMelo Ball has been spending time with some of the greats, recently chopping it up with JAY-Z during the Brooklyn Nets/Charlotte Hornets game on Sunday night. The game took place at the Barclays Center, and JAY-Z was seated courtside. Taking in the game from the best seats in the house, Hov took some time to chat with one of basketball's fastest rising stars at halftime before he went back to work, chopping it up with LaMelo Ball.
NBA
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum to be drug tested after buff photo, Donovan Mitchell jokes

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is for the upcoming NBA season. Too ready that, according to Donovan Mitchell, he needs to get drug tested. After a series of photos of a swole Jayson Tatum went around on social media and literally broke Twitter (you get it), the Utah Jazz star poked fun at his huge transformation saying that he’ll be called up for a drug test in no time.
NBA

