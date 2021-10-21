Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 15 off bench

Sengun finished Sunday's loss to Boston with seven points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. While Sengun did struggle from the field, he made his way to the line six times and chipped in some nice all-around numbers in just 19 minutes of action off the bench. The 2021 first-rounder has played 19, 18 and 19 minutes, respectively, through the Rockets' first three games, so he looks to be solidified as the first big man off the bench behind Christian Wood and Daniel Theis. Sengun committed only one turnover Sunday after racking up nine in his first two games, including six in Friday's 124-91 win over the Thunder.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO