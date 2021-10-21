Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Perfect shooting in loss

The Grizzlies acquired Jarrett Culver in a low-risk, high reward move this past offseason while trading Patrick Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Culver had an up and down two seasons in Minnesota, where he showed flashes of his potential in his rookie season before an inconsistent sophomore season last year that saw him fall in and out of the Timberwolves lineup. Overall in 97 games, he averaged 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 40.6% shooting and 28.8% from beyond the arc. Not exactly ideal numbers for the former 6th Overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO