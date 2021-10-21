CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Perfect shooting in loss

Allen ended Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Grizzlies with 25 points (11-11 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three steals, three blocks and...

Times Reporter

Evan Mobley, Ricky Rubio, Jarrett Allen lead Cavs to first victory

CLEVELAND — Rookie Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Cavaliers rally for their first win of the season with a 101-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Ricky Rubio had 23 points and eight assists, and Jarrett Allen added 11 points and 14...
NBA
ESPN

Love, Allen guide Cavaliers to 99-87 win over Nuggets

DENVER -- — The tempers briefly flared between feisty guards Ricky Rubio and Facundo Campazzo as both got in each other's face late in the third quarter. Nothing happened besides a stare down. All it did was help ignite Cleveland's big win. Kevin Love scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen recorded...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Cavs’ Jarrett Allen passes Nikola Jokic challenge with flying colors

There’s a reason the Cleveland Cavaliers handed big man Jarrett Allen a $100 million extension. It was for nights like Monday when he came up against the reigning league MVP in Nikola Jokic. Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told Allen that he’ll be tasked with handling the Joker and needless to say, he responded in fine fashion in a 99-87 victory.
NBA
Jarrett Allen
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z & LaMelo Ball Exchange Words At Hornets/Nets Game

LaMelo Ball has been spending time with some of the greats, recently chopping it up with JAY-Z during the Brooklyn Nets/Charlotte Hornets game on Sunday night. The game took place at the Barclays Center, and JAY-Z was seated courtside. Taking in the game from the best seats in the house, Hov took some time to chat with one of basketball's fastest rising stars at halftime before he went back to work, chopping it up with LaMelo Ball.
NBA
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
The Spun

Sixers Reportedly Make New Decision On Ben Simmons

In a significant new development, the Philadelphia 76ers have stopped fining Ben Simmons for missed practices and games. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Tuesday that Sixers have stopped fining Simmons for missing practices and/or games. Simmons is currently away from the team for personal reasons, specifically to take care of...
NBA
prosportsoutlook.com

3 Biggest Snubs From NBA’s 75th Anniversary Top-75 Players of All-Time List

The release of the Association’s 75 all-time greatest players has sent shockwaves through the NBA community with many fans and players voicing their opinions on potential snubs. The list includes a variety of players from many different eras, from obvious inclusions like LeBron James, Michael Jordan or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to less expected choices such as Earl Monroe or Dave DeBusschere. As a result, it comes as no surprise that some tough decisions had to be made.
NBA
asapland.com

Michael Jordan Net Worth

Michael Jordan is a retired American basketball player that happens to be a team owner, product endorser, and entrepreneur. As per the reports, Michael was successful enough to have a net worth of $2.2 billion dollars as of 2020. Due to his well-known career in the NBA, Jordan was capable...
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

Jarrett Culver’s second act

The Grizzlies acquired Jarrett Culver in a low-risk, high reward move this past offseason while trading Patrick Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Culver had an up and down two seasons in Minnesota, where he showed flashes of his potential in his rookie season before an inconsistent sophomore season last year that saw him fall in and out of the Timberwolves lineup. Overall in 97 games, he averaged 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 40.6% shooting and 28.8% from beyond the arc. Not exactly ideal numbers for the former 6th Overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ Alex Caruso has completely become a walkin’, stealin’ dunkin’ regret for the Lakers

For Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls, basketball life away from Tinseltown is going just fine. Incredibly fine. The former Los Angeles Lakers guard has not tasted a defeat since flying east to join the Bulls. Chicago is on a flaming start, winning all of their first four games. As for the Lakers, they’re 1-2 with seeming chemistry issues on the floor. Well, that’s no longer a problem Caruso has to help find an answer to, as he’s busy making Los Angeles regret its decision to let him go back in the offseason.
NBA
L'Observateur

Tigers defeat the Cavaliers

LULING — In one of the toughest games of the season, the Hahnville High Tigers defeated the De La Salle Cavaliers 14-13 Friday night. The Tigers gave an excellent performance of determination and grit as they held off the Cavaliers down to the wire. The first half was more of a defensive game. The Cavaliers scored only once, while the Tiger didn’t, which left the score at halftime Tigers 0 Cavaliers 7. But the Tiger defense would not let them score again in that first half.
LULING, LA
chatsports.com

Cavaliers Waive Two Players

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers waived center Mfiondu Kabengele and guard Brodric Thomas, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Kabengele (6-9, 250) appeared in 16 games during the 2020-21 season for the Cavaliers after signing his first 10-day contract with the team on April 10,...
NBA
NBA

Cavaliers Sign Ed Davis

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Ed Davis, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Davis (6-9, 225) appeared in 23 games (seven starts) for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2020-21 season, averaging 2.1 points and 5.0 rebounds in 13.0 minutes. Over 11 NBA seasons with Toronto, Memphis, L.A. Lakers, Portland, Brooklyn, Utah and Minnesota, Davis has played in 691 games (103 starts) and holds career averages of 6.2 points on .566 shooting from the field and 6.6 rebounds in 19.6 minutes. Additionally, Davis has played in 33 postseason games, averaging 3.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.8 minutes. Davis was originally drafted out of North Carolina as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Raptors.
NBA
WTOP

Wizards improve 3-point shooting and other observations from preseason loss

Wizards improve 3-point shooting and other observations from preseason loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Wizards lost to the Toronto Raptors 113-108 on Tuesday night in their penultimate preseason game. Here are five observations from what went down…. Better from 3. The Wizards were hoping to play...
NBA

