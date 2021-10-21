Telephone-delivered health behaviour change support for people with a mental health condition: the coaches’ perspective
People with a mental health condition experience a greater prevalence of chronic disease and reduced life expectancy compared to the general population. Modifiable health risk behaviours, such as physical inactivity and poor nutrition are major contributing factors. Population-level health coaching delivering behavioural change support via telephone for healthy eating, physical activity,...bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com
