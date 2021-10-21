CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Surviving to thriving”: a meta-ethnography of the experiences of healthcare staff caring for persons with COVID-19

By Frank Bediako Agyei
BioMed Central
 5 days ago

The emergence of the Coronavirus disease has heightened the experience of emotional burden among healthcare staff. To guide the development of support programmes, this review sought to aggregate and synthesise qualitative studies to establish a comparative understanding of the experiences of healthcare staff caring for persons with the disease....

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

