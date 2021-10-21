CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle sends Pelosi, Schumer letter advocating for ‘paid leave’: ‘Fair, and equal, and right’

By Nate Day
 5 days ago

Meghan Markle has found another cause to advocate for. Since joining the royal family, the former actress has dedicated her time largely to charity and advocacy work and has now set her sights on paid leave for parents. The 40-year-old royal sent a note to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,...

CNN

Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AL.com

Tuberville says ask Nancy Pelosi, ‘Were you warned?’ about Jan. 6 riots at Capitol

In his weekly press briefing Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville answered a question about the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “I want to know what we knew,” Tuberville said. “Hopefully, they get Nancy Pelosi and put her on the stand and ask her, ‘Did you know? Were you warned by the FBI?’ Because you, Nancy Pelosi, are in charge of the Capitol. You’re in charge of the security of the Capitol. We never hear anything like that.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IBTimes

Meghan Markle Slammed For Using Title While Advocating For Paid Parental Leave

Some royal fans have called out Meghan Markle for using her title in the open letter she wrote pushing for paid parental leave for American parents. In the letter published by Paid Leave for All Wednesday, Markle asked Congress to support paid parental leave policies, insisting that paid leave for new parents "should be a national right, rather than a patchwork option."
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Meghan Markle Urges Congress To Put Families Before Politics With Paid Leave

Meghan Markle has urged Congress to put families before politics and pass a federal paid leave program. The Duchess of Sussex wrote to Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in her role as a mother of two to advocate for paid leave, noting no parent should be forced to choose between bringing home an income or caring for a child or loved one.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package.Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home Sunday as they work on resolving the disputes between centrists and progressives that have stalled the Democrats’ wide-ranging bill. A person who requested anonymity to discuss Manchin’s position told The Associated Press the senator is agreeable to the White House's new approach on the tax...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Parents Magazine

Meghan Markle Urged Congress to Pass Paid Parental Leave Policies With a Powerful Open Letter

In a letter voicing support for President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda, Meghan Markle urged lawmakers in Congress to pass paid parental leave policies tied to tax reform. The Duchess of Sussex shared powerful stories from her childhood, saying that she and her family would relish in the $4.99 Sizzler salad bar — and even saying that it was something they considered to be a luxury. Published by Paid Leave for All, the letter called on congresspeople to look at the needs of their constituents, specifically parents, who have been forced to choose between working to support their families or sacrificing their careers to be present for their children.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pens letter to Congress advocating for paid leave

The Duchess of Sussex has penned a letter to Congress advocating for a national paid leave program for new parents. The letter, addressed to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, describes the Duchess' experience growing up and becoming a mother herself. The Duchess said she and...
WORLD
AFP

Pelosi says 'we're almost there' on huge US legislative bills

After months of fierce political wrangling, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she expects agreement on a huge social spending package and a vote on a cross-party infrastructure bill this week, adding: "We're almost there." President Joe Biden had been intent on securing passage of the two mega-measures -- which Democrats see as vital to their party's political hopes in midterm elections next year -- before he leaves for a climate summit in Glasgow that opens October 31. And the White House noted "progress" was being made as Biden met with a key member of his party Sunday, a sentiment shared by the top Democrat in Congress. Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether the agreement on the spending package and votes on infrastructure could occur in the coming week, Pelosi replied, "that's the plan."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Popculture

Meghan Markle Writes Passionate Letter to Congress About Big Political Issue

Meghan Markle is speaking out in support of an important cause. She wrote a letter to Congress, which was published on Wednesday, in which she urged them to support paid leave for all Americans, per Us Weekly. In her letter, Markle not only referenced her childhood, but she also spoke about taking time off following the births of her two children, Archie and Lilibet.
CONGRESS & COURTS

