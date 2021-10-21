Meghan Markle sends Pelosi, Schumer letter advocating for ‘paid leave’: ‘Fair, and equal, and right’

In a letter voicing support for President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda, Meghan Markle urged lawmakers in Congress to pass paid parental leave policies tied to tax reform. The Duchess of Sussex shared powerful stories from her childhood, saying that she and her family would relish in the $4.99 Sizzler salad bar — and even saying that it was something they considered to be a luxury. Published by Paid Leave for All, the letter called on congresspeople to look at the needs of their constituents, specifically parents, who have been forced to choose between working to support their families or sacrificing their careers to be present for their children.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO