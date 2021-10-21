CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio granting assistance to small businesses impacted by COVID-19

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
Indio has begun handing out its second wave of Small Business Emergency Assistance Program grants to local businesses and daycare providers, the city announced today.

The latest wave of grants, totaling up to $425,000, was approved by the city on Sept. 15, and city officials said eligible local businesses and daycare providers can expect to see the checks as early as Wednesday.

The grant program aims to help a total of 109 small businesses impacted by COVID-19, and is expected to hand out a total of $975,000 worth of grants.

According to the city, eligible storefront businesses will receive $10,000 checks and eligible daycare providers will receive $5,000 checks.

"We realize this outreach may not help all those who suffered significant setbacks during the pandemic, but the additional funding does further our efforts to support our small business community," Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes said. "We are glad to be able to fully fund all those who applied to the program."

Applications for the grant program were considered on a first-come, first-served basis with applicants needing to meet specific criteria such as being located in Indio, having a current business license, and having proof of fiscal impact due to COVID-19.

Funding for the grant was made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The post Indio granting assistance to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 appeared first on KESQ .

