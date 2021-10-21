CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United News: Manager Takes Aim At Ronaldo's Critics After Champions League Win

By Karl Batungbacal
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had enough of the Cristiano Ronaldo slander. Speaking to the media after a comeback victory over Atalanta in the backend of the first leg of the UEFA Champions League group stage, the Norwegian manager had a message for the Portuguese forward's critics....

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'doesn't trust' Paul Pogba in Manchester United's central midfield, insists Paul Scholes after Frenchman is DROPPED for Fred for crunch Champions League tie against Atalanta

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has run out of patience with Paul Pogba and no longer trusts him to play in central midfield for Manchester United, according to Paul Scholes. The 28-year-old was dropped from the starting XI by the Norwegian for the crunch Champions League group match against Atalanta at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd hero McGrath: Ronaldo can win Champions League with this team

Manchester United hero Paul McGrath insists they can win the Champions League with Cristiano Ronaldo. He wrote for the Sunday World: "Ronaldo will score lots of goals for United this season, and he'll sell lots of shirts. "Will he help them win the Premier League or the Champions League?. "If...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester United injury: Raphael Varane groin to keep him out 'a few weeks' after France's Nations League win

Raphael Varane is set to miss "a few weeks" after suffering an injury in France's Nations League final win over Spain, Manchester United have confirmed. Though there is no definitive timescale on Varane's availability his absence is a major blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of a challenging run of fixtures that could have a major effect on Manchester United's season at home and abroad. Their next seven games pit the Red Devils against Leicester City, Atalanta (home and away in the Champions League), Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Luke Shaw
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United: How close is Cristiano Ronaldo to 100 Premier League goals

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on 100 goals in the Premier League, across his two spells at Old Trafford. The Portuguese forward managed to score 84 goals in the English top-flight between 2003 and 2009, before departing in a record-breaking transfer move to Real Madrid. Now that he's back in Manchester, however, he's closing in on a century of goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United appeal successfully as Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Champions League suspension is REDUCED to one game... making him available for Atalanta

Manchester United's defensive crisis has been eased slightly after Aaron Wan-Bissaka's two-match suspension in the Champions League was reduced to one following a successful appeal. The right back's initial punishment came following a late lunge on Young Boys' Christopher Martins Pereira, leading to him being given a straight red card...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Atalanta confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Manchester United take on Atalanta in the group stage of the Champions League tonight.United are in need of three more points after Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-gasp heroics saw off Villarreal in their last outing.FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Atalanta – latest updatesThat came after a surprising opening defeat at Young Boys, which means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side come into the third round of games in third place.Atalanta meanwhile are top with four points, and will prove stiff opposition.Here is everything you need to know.When is the match?Manchester United vs Atalanta is tonight, Wednesday 19 October, at 8pm BST.How can I watch it?The game will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport. Subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website. Confirmed line-upsManchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, RonaldoAtalanta: Musso; Zappacosta, Palomino, Demiral, Maehle; Freuler, De Roon, Pasalic; Ilicic, Koopmeiners; MurielOddsMan United 3/4Draw 3/1Atalanta 10/3PredictionUnited desperately need a victory to lift morale after a hammering at Leicester on the weekend, and have the firepower to get one here. Manchester United 2-0 Atalanta.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United News#The Uefa Champions League#Norwegian#Portuguese#The Red Devils#Atalanta#Old Trafford
The Independent

Record-breaker Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarkable Champions League record goes on

Cristiano Ronaldo added Atalanta to his list of Champions League victims on Wednesday night as his late winner continued his impressive record in the competition.The Manchester United striker holds the records for most appearances and goals in UEFA’s elite competition, two of a host of categories in which he leads the way.Scoring against a 38th different opponent in the competition proper saw him reclaim one of those marks outright from Lionel Messi and here, the PA news agency looks at Ronaldo’s records and how he compares to Messi.Ronaldo’s records𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝘃𝗶𝗯𝗲𝘀…🤷🏽‍♂️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ahHZCK1DWA— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 21, 2021Most appearances: 179Ronaldo’s...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Manchester United target should be playing Champions League football, says pundit

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice should be playing Champions League football, according to pundit Garth Crooks. Writing on his Premier League team of the week for this weekend’s action, via BBC Sport, Crooks lavished praise on the West Ham man, even going so far as to say he deserves the captaincy when incumbent Mark Noble retires at the end of this season. But, he also warned that because of his quality he will soon move on to pastures new in order to play at the top table of football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Atalanta: Live stream Champions League on Paramount+, how to watch on TV, odds, news

Champions League Group F action returns Wednesday with first place on the line as Atalanta travel to face Manchester United. The Italian side are in first place with a 1-1-0 record, having beaten Young Boys and draw Villarreal. United, meanwhile, are in third with a 1-0-1 record, bouncing back from the opening loss to Young Boys by beating Villarreal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
internetshots.com

Manchester United v Atalanta LIVE updates: Newest workforce information as under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces essential Champions League conflict, Ronaldo and Cavani might begin however Varane and Martial out

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United tackle Atalanta within the Champions League tonight. United suffered a heavy defeat to Leicester on the weekend and the strain is on Solskjaer to get a consequence at Previous Trafford this night. The Pink Devils are third in Group F of Europe’s elite competitors and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
World Soccer Talk

Ronaldo again rides to Man Utd’s Champions League rescue

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Manchester United needed another Champions League fightback finished off by Cristiano Ronaldo as they came from two goals down to beat Atalanta 3-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Goals from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral had Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men on course for a fifth...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Taylor Daily Press

Manchester United corrects the lopsided position against Atalanta: Cristiano Ronaldo – who else – is the hero | The third round of the Champions League

An all-out crisis for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Manchester was averted. The Norwegian had something to correct after losing to YB Bern on the second day of play, but Man U once again acted sporadically against Atalanta. Ronaldo and his comrades created chances, but things got worse half an hour...
PREMIER LEAGUE
thehighlandsun.com

Ronaldo to the rescue as United complete thrilling Champions League comeback

Cristiano Ronaldo headed in an 81st-minute winner as Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Atalanta 3-2 in a pulsating Champions League match at Old Trafford. Mario Pasalic put Atalanta ahead in the 15th minute, turning in Davide Zappacosta’s low ball from close range, and United, with just one win in their last five games in all competitions, looked drained of belief.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Bold UEFA Champions League predictions: Liverpool get revenge, Manchester United return to their winning ways

The Champions League is back on Paramount+ with the third round of group stage games. This is the point where the groups start to really take shape with each team having played each of their opponents and it offers the perfect opportunity for leaders to push clear of the chasing pack... or for those who have made a slow start to begin to turn things around. Here's what I'm expecting from three of the biggest matches this week.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United transfer news: Three Premier League sides in race for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans

Seven giants of European football are reportedly interested in signing Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. The Belgium international has impressed in the Premier League since his 2019 move to the King Power from Monaco. According to Calciomercato, his form has caught the attention of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy