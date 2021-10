Much has been made in Montreal recently about how Canadiens general manager (GM) Marc Bergevin has just one-year remaining on his contract with the team. Speaking with media on Wednesday, Bergevin was asked about his future with the team, given the fact there have been rumors that he may not be interested in continuing his tenure as their GM. However, those rumors appear to be false, as he made it clear he absolutely wants and hopes to get a new contract with the Habs, who he has been the GM of since May of 2012.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO