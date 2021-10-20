CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Democrats Revive Push for More Bank Reporting to IRS

By Medora Lee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats attempted to revive a revenue-generating proposal for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda on Tuesday by raising the threshold that would require financial institutions to report bank account information to the IRS. Key Takeaways. Democrats raised to $10,000 from $600 a proposed account threshold for banks to report additional...

