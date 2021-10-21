Gordon Lee softball powers through Johnson County for Elite 8 berth

Since 2010, Gordon Lee has made it a habit of being stingy when it comes to allowing runs in their state playoff openers. In 22 first-round playoff games between 2010 and 2020, the Lady Trojans have pitched 15 shutouts and given up just one run six times, the lone exception being Game 2 against ACE Charter in 2018 when they won 5-3 after shutting out the Gryphons, 9-0, in Game 1.
The third-ranked Gordon Lee Lady Trojans coasted into the second round of the Class AA/A Public state volleyball tournament on Wednesday night by thumping Atlanta Classical Academy in straight sets. Gordon Lee won the opener, 25-8, before a 25-4 rout in the second set. The Lady Trojans finished it off...
Gordon Lee playing softball in Columbus on the last weekend of October. The Navy-and-White will load up the buses next week for their annual trip to the Fountain City after rolling past Johnson County Wednesday afternoon in a battle of Lady Trojans in Chickamauga. Second-ranked Gordon Lee (28-3) will face...
The Gordon Lee High School cross country teams swept the 6th Annual Walker County Cross County Championships at LaFayette High School on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Trojans' 25 points was five better than LaFayette (30), while Ridgeland did not have enough runners to post a team score. Meanwhile, the Trojans...
Gordon Lee's senior class is one victory away from making it four consecutive trips to the Final Four. The third-ranked Lady Trojans weren't expected to have any trouble with Toombs County in the second round of the playoffs and they did not, coasting to a straight-set sweep in the Class AA/A Public School playoffs.
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County softball team punched their ticket into the Sweet Sixteen following their sweep of Alcovy on Tuesday night. The Trojans captured game one 5-2 and showcased the bats in game two, winning 10-1. Next the Trojans will meet Sequoyah next week.
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Playoff softball inside the GHSA is heating up. Many of our southwest Georgia teams still hitting the diamond for the first round. Let’s start in Moultrie with the region 7-A champs. Colquitt County played host to Walton. In the Top of the third of game two....
The Lady Warriors exploded on offense in the two-game sweep of Norcross. Cherokee outscored Norcross 35-4 as it advances to the second round of the 5AAAAAAA state tournament. The Lady Warriors took game one 16-4, recording 13 hits as a team. Mac Pavese led the way for Cherokee, going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
At the beginning of last week, Dixie Softball Inc. announced their hall of fame inductees, and Chester County’s own Mike Neisler was one of them. He was inducted as a coach/ umpires/ league administrators hall of famer. Neisler has been a part of the Chester County Dixie Softball league for...
First-year head coach Irving McGuire has goals for his Lee-Huntsville football team and one is already within reach. The Generals are 3-4 on the season and 2-2 in Class 5A, Region 8. Lee plays at Ardmore on Friday with a playoff spot reasonably within reach. Ardmore is 5-2, but also 2-2 in region play.
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Webb City Cardinals are the new Class 4, District 6 champions after a 3-2 win over McDonald County in the district title game. The Lady Cardinals will face Rolla in the Class 4 quarterfinal round on Thursday, October 21.
While the weather may have finally started to feel like fall, it was a taste of spring at Rhoads Stadium this weekend because Alabama softball occupied the field for a few fall ball games. Head coach Patrick Murphy called fall ball "glorified scrimmages," but the games give the team an...
Richmond Hill and Bryan County flexed their muscles and easily rolled into the second round of the GHSA state softball playoffs with wins this week. Katie Rearley pitched back-to-back one-hitters Tuesday and the Wildcats continued their late season-hitting surge to knock off overmatched Tucker 8-0 and 11-0 at Wildcats Field. Richmond Hill (16-8) will play at No. 3 Dacula (19-5) next week.
Horizon High School has a seat at the table for this week's state 5A tournament. It begins Friday, oct. 23, at Aurora Sports Park, East Colfax Avenue east of Tower Road. The Hawks beat Highlands Ranch 14-1, behind four RBIs from Madison Vollmar and three more from Lily Mohr. Hadley Hudson threw a four-hitter to pick up the win.
Nearly a dozen Northeast Georgia area softball teams are within two wins of advancing to the Elite 8 tournament at the Olympic Softball Complex in Columbus next week. In all, 11 area teams managed their way into the second round of the 2021 fastpitch softball state playoffs last week. Regions 8-5A, 8-4A and 7-3A all swept into the second round. It will get considerably tougher as only three of the 11 overall teams will be playing at home in the Sweet 16.
Senior Nya Browne and Hume-Fogg stepped up when they needed it to defeat White House Heritage in five sets Thursday to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2016. The Blue Knights had an up-and-down night, beginning in the first set. Losing five of the last six...
AURORA | The Smoky Hill softball team had hoped to call it an early afternoon Saturday at the Class 5A Region 6 tournament at the Aurora Sports Park, but the day took a different turn. Coach B.J. Kingsbaker’s sixth-seeded Buffaloes would have liked to win their first two games and...
COVINGTON, Ga. - Four years ago, Alcovy High School made a change at the helm of its softball program. Miranda Lamb was hired to lead the Lady Tigers into a brighter future. Joining her as newcomers to the team were four freshmen: Lexie McDonald, Kayla Lovelace, Danyel Vandiver and Emma Mercer.
PERRY — For the first time in program history, the Flowery Branch girls softball team advanced to the Elite 8. The Lady Falcons swept Perry 13-0 and 8-3 in the second round of the Class 4A tournament on the road. Branch next will take on Northwest Whitfield in the opening...
Senior Taylor Malvin was a perfect 6-for-6 at the plate for the Lady Wolves in a doubleheader against Effingham County on Tuesday as part of the GHSA Class AAAAAA State Playoffs. Buford beat Effingham 9-0 in the first game and 6-0 in game two in Springfield, Ga. In game one,...
