Gordon Lee softball powers through Johnson County for Elite 8 berth

Nearly a dozen Northeast Georgia area softball teams are within two wins of advancing to the Elite 8 tournament at the Olympic Softball Complex in Columbus next week. In all, 11 area teams managed their way into the second round of the 2021 fastpitch softball state playoffs last week. Regions 8-5A, 8-4A and 7-3A all swept into the second round. It will get considerably tougher as only three of the 11 overall teams will be playing at home in the Sweet 16.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO