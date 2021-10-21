CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver advisory issued for missing Miller County woman

By Karl Wehmhoener
 5 days ago
KAISER, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a silver advisory for a missing Miller County woman.

The Miller County Sheriff's Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for Debra Charlene Wise, 69, of Kaiser.

Wise was reported missing from a residence Oak Bend Road in Kaiser.

Wise is 5' 00", weighs 125 lbs has blond hair and blue eyes and wearing unknown clothing.

Wise is diagnosed with schizophrenia and has cancer.

Wise drives a black 2008 Chrysler 300 with a Missouri license plate of MYSWED.

Officials believe Wise left the residence and is possibly en route to Tennessee via unknown routes of travel.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Miller County Sheriff's Department at 573-369-2341.

The post Silver advisory issued for missing Miller County woman appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

