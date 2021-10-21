CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t let NIMBYs slow Wisconsin’s shift to solar

plymouth-review.com
 5 days ago

Two figures highlight just how far Wisconsin has to go to address climate...

www.plymouth-review.com

Comments / 0

princewilliamtimes.com

LETTER: Let’s cover Northern Virginia in solar panels first

I fully support the approach outlined by Julie Bolthouse in your article, “Rural counties wrestle with solar power demands from Northern Virginia.”. I would like to add three thoughts to the discussion. First, at some point the growth in “for profit” solar farms will drive [Dominion Energy] to increase the size or install new power transmission systems. This means some of our neighbors will have land taken for this infrastructure.
VIRGINIA STATE
Times-Republican

Don’t let idiots ruin the economy

If your child needed an appendectomy, would you let President Joe Biden do the surgery?. The answer, unless you’re depraved or some tragedy has rendered you incapable of rational thought, is obvious: “No.” Why? Because he’s not qualified. Let me point out something else that should be obvious: The United...
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

Between the lines, Morrison's plan has coal on the way out, with the future bright

The most striking feature of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s long-term emissions reduction plan outlined on Tuesday is not the long-telegraphed commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, or the promise of a A$20 billion clean energy program (around 0.2% of national income annually). It is the announcement of a technology target which is entirely outside the government’s control: solar photovoltaic electricity at a cost of A$15 a megawatt-hour ($/MWh). That price translates to 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour (c/kWh), a tiny fraction of the 20 to 30 (c/kWh) currently being paid by Australian households. Most of the price households pay consists...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Virginia Mercury

Siemens Gamesa chooses Virginia for offshore wind turbine blade factory

PORTSMOUTH —  Siemens Gamesa announced Monday that it plans to build the United States’ first offshore wind turbine blade facility at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal, notching a major win for Virginia as it strives to become a hub for the nation’s fledgling offshore wind energy industry.  “Today’s announcement will help position Hampton Roads as the […] The post Siemens Gamesa chooses Virginia for offshore wind turbine blade factory appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
#Solar Energy
Seacoast Current

Massive Lithium Deposit Worth $1.5 Billion Just Down the Road From Sunday River

Found just north of Plumbago Mountain in Newry, it's the richest known hard rock lithium deposit in the world. I know you've heard of lithium. It's huge for batteries and is in all sorts of things that run our lives. The Maine Monitor says that this deposit in Maine has major resource potential. We're talking it's a hell of a find. They think there are about 11 million tons of ore worth around $1.5 billion and up to 36 feet in length. Some of the crystals with lithium are the biggest ever found. This was formed three miles underground during the cooling of granite magma, the crystals rose to the surface over hundreds of millions of years as the mountains above them crumbled and eroded. After all that it is now partially exposed, and the deposit has a higher percentage of lithium content by weight than any other in the world. Ka-ching.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Senator Rick Scott: Stop The Vaccine Mandate Because It Is Reducing The Number Of Workers Needed To Help Get The Supply Chain Running

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) tells Brian Kilmeade the democrats pushing to tax billionaires led by Bernie Sanders is big government socialism. Scott explained that increasing the taxes on the rich, who already pay more in taxes, will mean they have less money to invest and will lead to fewer jobs and inevitably hurts the people at the bottom. On the border, Scott says we don’t know anything about many of those coming here illegally and that also includes those we are bring in from Afghanistan who are not being vetted. Scott believes DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should resign because he lied when he said the border was secure and when he said he would send Haitians back. When asked about the supply chain problem, Scott feels you need to look at each regulation that is preventing the supply chain from operating smoothly which includes stopping the vaccine mandate because it reduces the number of workers needed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

It's All About Spending, Stupid. The Dems Blew Their Moment by Obsessing Over Taxes

After months of false starts and internal divisions, it appears that President Biden and Congressional Democrats are on the verge of agreeing to a spending package to address climate change, childcare, housing, paid family leave and to lower drug costs. The number currently being bandied about is somewhat less than $2 trillion, but what has changed notably is that the original, ambitious plans to pay for that spending with a range of higher taxes on individuals and corporations have been pared back considerably in the face of opposition from Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
U.S. POLITICS
digg.com

Jimmy Kimmel Roasts The Republican Members of Congress That Were Linked To The January 6 Capitol Riot In Bombshell Rolling Stone Report

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg. In a viral thread on r/AskReddit, Redditors are recalling some of the outdated, erroneous or bizarre things they learned during their time in primary and secondary schools and many of the responses are astonishing. (And boy, do we feel bad for the kids who were taught how to use AOL.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Jan. 6 riot was in line with the Declaration of Independence

The GOP’s attempt to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has come full circle. Initially, pretty much everyone agreed it was very bad to violently try to overturn an American election. Then some Republicans said that it wasn’t an insurrection at all — and that most of the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol were something akin to overzealous, persecuted tourists exercising their constitutional rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Pandemic Lockdowns Did Virtually Nothing to Slow Down the Climate Crisis: Report

Greenhouse gas levels reached a record high in 2020 despite much of the world spending at least part of the year under lockdown or working from home, a United Nations agency announced Monday. Although fossil-fuel carbon dioxide emissions fell by 5.6 percent due to the pandemic-slowing economic activity, greenhouse gas accumulation was still higher than the 10-year average, according to the World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) latest issue of its Greenhouse Gas Bulletin. The current level of carbon dioxide concentration is 50 percent more than was in the air before the Industrial Revolution, and levels haven’t been this high in 3-5 million years,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KATC News

Edwards to travel to Scotland for climate change summit

Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Scotland this week for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties. There, he will make the case that while Louisiana is "suffering severe consequences related to the world’s changing climate," no state is better positioned to be a leader in the changing energy landscape.
TRAVEL

