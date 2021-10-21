ELG HOMECOMING 2021

Tamaqua’s homecoming festivities will take place at halftime of the varsity football game on Friday. Front row, from left, Grace Stegermerten, Ashley Jones, Riley Wenzel, Olivia Jones, Makayla Kester, Serena Jones and Callista Fannock. Back row, from left, are Jake Wasserleben, Anthony Coccio, Cole Ackerman, Stephen Kostecky. Zach McGlinchey, Connor Murphy and Nate Gregoire.
It has been two years since the Elizabeth School District has celebrated its homecoming traditions, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The town of Elizabeth was bustling throughout the week of Oct. 4 in excited celebration of the Elizabeth High School Homecoming. The week ended with the much-anticipated homecoming parade and the impressive win against Alameda High School in the homecoming football game.
CHEBOYGAN — On Friday, Oct. 8, the Cheboygan Chiefs hosted the Benzie Central Huskies for the Homecoming game, which the Chiefs won by a score of 42-21. Prior to the football game on Friday and the dance on Saturday, the school celebrated Homecoming week with different dress up days — including black and orange day where students dressed in their school colors to show school spirit.
Galt High School Warriors celebrated their 2021 homecoming season last week. Although they took a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warriors didn’t miss a step in this year’s celebration. Homecoming festivities were in the spotlight with the theme of “Galt Homecoming 2021: A Netflix Original” taking center...
Riley Blu Sizemore was crowned the Clay County Homecoming Queen during festivities Friday night. Taryn Blevins was named Freshman Princess; Kyree Swafford Sophomore Princess; Brooke Mathis Junior Princess and Madison Jarvis Senior Princess. You can find photos of each candidate and their escorts in this week's issue of The Enterprise!
Earlier this week, Navarro College presented the following for Homecoming Court. Royalty has been a tradition since the inception of Navarro College with Homecoming Queen. It was not until 1995 that King was added and then in 2006 Prince and Princess were added. Nominations were submitted by faculty and staff...
The Gustine Tigers battled the Three Way Braves with a winning score of 67 to 25. The Homecoming Queen Nominees were Kaylee Herod, Emma Miller and Michelle Escamilla. The Homecoming Queen is Michelle Escamilla. The homecoming court consisted of juniors Josue Buitron and Samantha Huey, sophomores Tyrese Munoz and Gloria...
It’s almost homecoming time again in Melissa. The fifth annual Melissa Homecoming Celebration is set for the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 20. Tailgating beginning at 5 p.m. in the designated tailgating area north of Melissa High School on the east side of Cardinal Drive up to Bexar Avenue. . The homecoming...
BLUFFTON — Brady Yarnell and Madelyn King were selected as the Bluffton High School Homecoming crown bearers. Other members of the homecoming court include Allison Diller, junior; Ella Armstrong, sophomore; Faith Combs, freshman; Blake Vires, junior; Theo Andreas, sophomore; Andrew Shaffer, freshman; Riley Busch, senior; Sophie Bricker, senior; Skyler Scoles, senior; fourth row: Aaron Tabler, senior; Kaden Basil, senior; and Nate Schaadt, senior.
Nominees for Mildred ISD Homecoming King and Queen are: boys pictured left to right, Sean Morgan Jordan Jones, Cody Hayes, Reid Lewis, Michael Moses, Joe Setzco; girls left to right, Landry Fleming, Kadence Cline, Mason Ivie, Amanda Hawkins, Lacy McFadden, and Kenli Dalton. The King and Queen will be crowned at halftime during the Homecoming game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
The conference cross country championship has returned to Plymouth, as the girls won their fifth East Central title in the last six seasons Oct. 14 after they finished second last year. “It was really cool,” Olivia Rabe said. “I was excited I was able to, in my last year, win it back for the team and have the conference championship […]
PLYMOUTH — Lucia Blad has been chosen by the GFWC Plymouth Woman’s Club as the October 2021 Girl of the Month. Lucia is a senior at Plymouth High School and has been very involved in extra curricular and volunteer activities. The sports that Lucia has taken part in are Varsity Softball and Tennis. She was a representative for Softball on […]
Plymouth did not have school last Friday, so cross countrwy coach Shane Smith thought it would be the perfect time to take a trip to Madison to watch Maggie Munson compete for the University of Wisconsin in its Nuttycombe Invitational. The 2021 PHS graduate, who went to state all four years, knew her former coach was coming but not as […]
Howards Grove has been ranked No. 1 in the Division 3 state coaches volleyball poll all year long, but coach Brett Damrow still says his team has to play well or it goes home. “It’s the same thing we do all year long, nothing changes,” he said. “Our meditation stays the same. The way we focus on one touch at […]
The date of the 32nd Annual Cascade Lions Chicken Barbecue Dinner published in the Oct. 19 Xtra was incorrect. The dinner is being held on Sunday, October 24 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Chicken, grilled cheese, and carryouts available. They will be having the Green Bay Packers vs. Washington football game on.
BONNERS FERRY— Homecoming activities started out with a bang with the parade downtown last Friday. Students showed off their floats for the whole town as they cheered on the Badgers. The floats were also shown at the big game. Homecoming royalty arrived at halftime in sweet rides and cheers from...
LEFT: The Torrington High School pep band performs during the downtown parade for Homecoming. RIGHT: Members of the Torrington High School volleyball team wave at the crowd during their float ride downtown for the Homecoming parade en route to the pep rally at Torrington’s City Park on Friday morning.
Sydney Cardella was crowned as Mohawk Area High School’s 2021 homecoming queen. The daughter of Stephen and Kimmie Cardella, she is a member of FBLA and Spanish Club. Sydney plans to attend Clarion University to major in psychology. Chosen as Mohawk’s king was A.J. Carnuche, son of Renee and Tony...
