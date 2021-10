In a show of friendship, Israeli and German fighter jets flew over the skies of Jerusalem for the first time since World War 1, as the two nations carried out a joint military exercise. The aircraft were spotted on Sunday flying over Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, and other government buildings and towards the area of Malha in Jerusalem. The flyby was carried out to mark the beginning of the Blue Flag international flight exercise between Israel and Germany, which brought the German military aircraft to Israel’s capital for the first time since World War 1, according to the Times of...

