MERKEL, TX – A Lubbock doctor was killed on Wednesday after he was struck by a train while walking on the tracks near Merkel. According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 20 at around 10:30 a.m., deputies with the TCSO were dispatched to the train tracks one and a half miles west of Merkel for the report of a crash involving the a train and a pedestrian. When the deputies arrived, they discovered a man that had been struck and killed by the train. The victim has been identified as Dr. Cy Daneshfar, of Lubbock. His body was taken for an autopsy but the TCSO does not suspect…

