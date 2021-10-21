CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA approves Moderna and J&J boosters, mixing COVID vaccines

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA expanded the reach of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday, authorizing tens of millions of additional Americans to roll up their sleeves for booster shots, and allowing patients and doctors to mix and match shots from different drug providers. Regulators approved a third Moderna shot for seniors and other...

