After big win, West Lauderdale looking to finish regular season strong

West Lauderdale receiver Cooper Luke tries to shake off a Louisville defender during their game Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Collinsville. Drew Kerekes / The Meridian Star

On the final play of the first half against Kosciusko, West Lauderdale center Lane Williams chased down a Kosciusko defender who had just gotten an interception.

The player ended up scoring on the play, and to make matters worse, Williams rolled his ankle on the pylon while giving chase, making his status questionable for last week’s big game against Louisville.

Luckily for the Knights, they edged the Whippets 20-14 in that Oct. 8 contest, but Williams and quarterback Jackson Parker were both left questionable for the Oct. 15 matchup against defending MHSAA Class 4A state champion Louisville after sustaining injuries against Kosciusko. A win against the Wildcats meant the Knights would be in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 playoff seed out of Region 4-4A, and Williams and Parker were determined to do everything they could to play.

The two were given the green light this past Friday, and Parker finished 5 of 13 for 48 yards passing while also rushing nine times for 30 yards and a touchdown against Louisville. Williams, meanwhile, got the start at center and helped West Lauderdale amass 306 rushing yards in its 36-35 double-overtime win against the Wildcats.

“We were both talking about how we were going to do everything we could to play,” Williams recalled.

Their toughness earned them high praises from Knights head coach Brock Clay, who said they both played key roles in the team’s big win last week.

“Jackson got some reps throughout the course of the week but wasn’t very mobile, but he did a great job running the offense and even carrying the football when he had to,” Clay said. “Lane got little to no reps last week but was able to play the entire ball game. I’m very proud of both of those kids. They fought through a ton of pain to play in probably the biggest ball game of their lives.”

Despite the ankle sprain, Williams said he never noticed it during the game, and he chalked that up to the atmosphere playing against the defending state champions.

“It was a big game, so I never felt it because of all the adrenaline,” Williams said. “I felt it afterward, though.”

Clay described the game as a hard-fought, physical matchup with very few sloppy plays. It came down to an attempted two-point conversion when Louisville scored in the second overtime period, and the Knights were able to keep Wildcats quarterback Jace Hudspeth from reaching the end zone to secure the victory.

“I said multiple times last week the team with the least amount of mistakes would win, and they did have a breakdown on that two-point conversion, and they turned the ball over one time, and we didn’t turn it over at all,” Clay said.

As enjoyable as the win was, the West Lauderdale players are now focused on finishing the regular season strong with a trip to Choctaw Central this Friday, followed by a home game Oct. 29 against Northeast Lauderdale to conclude the Region 4-4A portion of the Knights’ schedule.

“This week has been the same as every week,” said senior linebacker Dillon Williamson, who finished the Louisville game with nine solo tackles and one tackle for loss. “We have to stay focused and can’t let that win get into our heads.”

In fact, the Knights’ coaching staff made a point to remind their players this week that the regular season wasn’t over, and the team was still trying to secure that No. 1 seed out of Region 4-4A.

“Coach Clay told us Monday that the easiest thing to do after a big win is to choke in the next one,” Williamson said. “We still have to more games we have to win, so that’s helping us stay focused.”

Williams said he and his teammates have taken the right approach to Friday’s game at Choctaw Central, and he isn’t expecting a letdown against the Warriors.

“I feel like we’ve responded well,” Williams said. “We’re all focused, and we know what our jobs are and what we have to get done.”

At the same time, being undefeated in the division so far means West Lauderdale controls its own playoff destiny, which helps take off some pressure.

“It’s definitely a relief knowing we have an easier road to state if we win out, but we can’t think we’ll be playing easy teams and let up,” Williamson said.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Choctaw Central.