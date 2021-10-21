DNR Fish Report

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked duck hunters on Thief Lake and the Roseau River WMA. Hunters had spotty success, but the most success is coming from people who are putting in more effort to get back in the shallow water. Bags are almost completely dabblers and geese, with very few divers. Anglers were checked on Lake of the Woods with a good sauger bite. Trapping and archery deer-hunting activity was also monitored. Violations for the week included taking an overlimit of pintails, possessing lead, not enough life jackets in a watercraft and illegal party hunting of waterfowl.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO