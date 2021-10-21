DNR Fish Report

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontonagon: Anglers were catching lake trout. The average size was in the three-to-five-pound...

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southern Wisconsin elk sighting reports; DNR reminder for hunters

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has received reports of elk seen in southwestern and southeastern Wisconsin in mid-October. Young bull elk leaving their home ranges is a natural behavior during the fall breeding season. The department encourages the public to enjoy viewing elk from a safe distance – and has a reminder for hunters.
WISCONSIN STATE
idaho.gov

Oct. 12 Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

Steelhead angler effort on the upper Salmon River increased during the previous week but remained low overall. One angler reported releasing a steelhead downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14, which resulted in an average catch rate of 49 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed upstream of the Middle Fork in location codes 15 and 16 did not report catching a steelhead.
HOBBIES
INFORUM

North Dakota Game and Fish asks for reports of fish, wildlife violations

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department encourages hunters, anglers and landowners who witness a fish or wildlife violation to file a report with the Report All Poachers program. Witnesses should report a violation by calling the RAP telephone number at 701-328-9921. Witnesses should note the vehicle description, including make,...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Minnesota DNR Weekly Conservation Officer Reports

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked duck hunters on Thief Lake and the Roseau River WMA. Hunters had spotty success, but the most success is coming from people who are putting in more effort to get back in the shallow water. Bags are almost completely dabblers and geese, with very few divers. Anglers were checked on Lake of the Woods with a good sauger bite. Trapping and archery deer-hunting activity was also monitored. Violations for the week included taking an overlimit of pintails, possessing lead, not enough life jackets in a watercraft and illegal party hunting of waterfowl.
MINNESOTA STATE
Marconews.com

Southwest Florida Fishing Report: Lane snapper closing; goliath grouper opening?

Spectacular would best describe the conditions for anglers wetting a line both shallow and deep. Cooler mornings, light winds and favorable tides have prevailed, making the catching enjoyable and exciting. Out on the offshore grounds, sidelined grouper diggers have been recording excellent hauls of snapper while prospecting ledges, rock piles...
HOBBIES
thechronicle-news.com

Let’s go fishing! Conditions report for SE Colorado

As of Oct. 8, park staff reports the lake is at 732 surface acres with a surface elevation of 6184.74, and the water level is decreasing. The surface water temperature is around 65-68 degrees. Islands have appeared and some hazards may not be marked. Boaters have had luck trolling worm harness, and jigging walleye/bass off of structure. Perch, trout and walleye are abundant. South shore has produced good size trout very regularly using PowerBait, doughballs and nightcrawlers. Boat inspection hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call the park for the most up-to-date conditions at 719-846-6951.
TRINIDAD, CO
valleynewslive.com

MN DNR Reports 17 boat-related deaths this year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Minnesota DNR says it’s seen the highest number of people losing their lives in boating-related crashes and drowning since 2005. There’s a few more weeks of open water left, and that leaves a chance for the number of deaths to grow. This year, Minnesota has...
FARGO, ND
NewPelican

Fishing Report: Jurassic Park for yellowtail

I took a trip down to Key Colony Beach in the Florida Keys this week for a Mission Fishin’ kids fishing trip. I was not expecting to catch and see the biggest yellowtail snappers of my life. I have fished for years for yellowtail snappers and the biggest ones I’ve ever caught were around three pounds in weight.
KEY COLONY BEACH, FL
Johnson City Press

State DNR reopens renovated fish hatchery

CLARKESVILLE – The Burton Trout Hatchery is one of three state-operated trout hatcheries that helps produce more than 1 million fish each year for stocking in public waters, and it recently completed a major two-yearlong renovation that will ultimately provide value to anglers and others, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
POLITICS
pioneertribune.com

NRC approves regulations on warmwater fish

LANSING – The Michigan Natural Resources Commission Friday approved new regulations aimed at protecting fish populations in a newly acquired state game area and Lake Gogebic and allowing for increased harvest opportunities for northern pike on several lakes throughout the state. The regulations are in effect starting Oct. 15. Crystal Waters State Game Area (Monroe County) Catch-and-immediate release regulations are […]
LANSING, MI
pinejournal.com

'Poached-moose' report to DNR actually neighbors dragging tent across driveway

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) spent time checking small-game hunters and monitoring the youth deer season. Larson conducted trapping enforcement as the beaver/mink/muskrat/otter trapping season opened in the northern furbearer zone. He also took a deer-related complaint. CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked waterfowl activity, small-game activity and the youth firearms...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thatoregonlife.com

Massive King Tides Are Coming To Oregon Coast, Help Scientists Document It In Photos

Erosion and flooding are a potential problem along the Oregon coast and its estuaries wherever natural and human built environments interact. This becomes apparent each year when the highest tides crash against the shoreline and sometimes come up over roads and sidewalks. The Oregon King Tides Project, presented by the Oregon Coastal Management Program and CoastWatch are committed to documenting the year’s highest tides known as king tides to help understand the issues and affected areas. This is where photographers come in and can help by submitting photos of this year’s king tides.
OREGON STATE

