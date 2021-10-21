DNR Fish Report

As of Oct. 8, park staff reports the lake is at 732 surface acres with a surface elevation of 6184.74, and the water level is decreasing. The surface water temperature is around 65-68 degrees. Islands have appeared and some hazards may not be marked. Boaters have had luck trolling worm harness, and jigging walleye/bass off of structure. Perch, trout and walleye are abundant. South shore has produced good size trout very regularly using PowerBait, doughballs and nightcrawlers. Boat inspection hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call the park for the most up-to-date conditions at 719-846-6951.
