CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Fish Report

By ldemers@pioneertribune.com
pioneertribune.com
 6 days ago

Well, here we are past the halfway point in October and still waiting...

www.pioneertribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
idaho.gov

Oct. 12 Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

Steelhead angler effort on the upper Salmon River increased during the previous week but remained low overall. One angler reported releasing a steelhead downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14, which resulted in an average catch rate of 49 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed upstream of the Middle Fork in location codes 15 and 16 did not report catching a steelhead.
HOBBIES
keysweekly.com

FISH REPORT: BALLYHOO & BLACK GROUPER BITES

We are starting to see some big vermilion snappers in the deeper water, as well as yellow eye snappers, on the deeper rock piles from 220 to 450 feet. Also, I’ve been hearing reports and seeing some large schools of ballyhoo along the reef line, and some sailfish. The black...
HOBBIES
Marconews.com

Southwest Florida Fishing Report: Lane snapper closing; goliath grouper opening?

Spectacular would best describe the conditions for anglers wetting a line both shallow and deep. Cooler mornings, light winds and favorable tides have prevailed, making the catching enjoyable and exciting. Out on the offshore grounds, sidelined grouper diggers have been recording excellent hauls of snapper while prospecting ledges, rock piles...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Lake Michigan#Weather
Johnson City Press

Watch: The Weekly Fishing Report, Episode 15: Shallow Crankin'

The Weekly Fishin' Report will highlight tips, news, and stories each week to help you do the one thing all fishermen seek to do - catch more fish. Join us each week as we talk to local fishing legends to see what they're doing to improve their game. Our host,...
HOBBIES
kiow.com

Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Fishing Rated Slow to Fair

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
The Ledger

Saltwater fishing: Great tripletail bite reported all over Tampa Bay area

1. At Big Pier 60 in Clearwater, a tripletail was caught over the weekend and some Spanish mackerel showed up this week. Mangrove snapper and sheepshead have been the most consistent catches. A couple of flounder were caught along with a gag grouper. Pier hours are now 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, reports Big Pier 60 Bait & Tackle (727-462-6466).
CLEARWATER, FL
Gainesville Times

Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Crappie seem to be biting well at all levels

Lake Lanier’s level fell about a foot this past week, but is still above full pool at 1,071.28 feet or .28 feet over a full pool of 1,071 feet. Lake surface temperatures are in the low-70’s. The main lake and creeks mouths are clear to slightly stained. The upper rivers...
HOBBIES
INFORUM

North Dakota Game and Fish asks for reports of fish, wildlife violations

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department encourages hunters, anglers and landowners who witness a fish or wildlife violation to file a report with the Report All Poachers program. Witnesses should report a violation by calling the RAP telephone number at 701-328-9921. Witnesses should note the vehicle description, including make,...
POLITICS
pioneertribune.com

Archaeology is at home in the DNR

Behind the broken plaster and lath, built up between the studs, was a curious cache of items: 13 morphine bottles, glass syringes, lace, a book and more. We carefully recorded the finds before gently removing them from their hiding place of over a century. I imagined what life was like for the person who hid the items. In 2000, I […]
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy