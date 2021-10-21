Fish Report

Lake Lanier’s level is a little over a foot above full pool at 1,072.26 or 1.26 foot over a full pool of 1,071. Lake surface temperatures are in the low 70’s. The main lake and creeks mouths are clear to slightly stained. Many areas around the lake are stained from...
Steelhead angler effort on the upper Salmon River increased during the previous week but remained low overall. One angler reported releasing a steelhead downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14, which resulted in an average catch rate of 49 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed upstream of the Middle Fork in location codes 15 and 16 did not report catching a steelhead.
We are starting to see some big vermilion snappers in the deeper water, as well as yellow eye snappers, on the deeper rock piles from 220 to 450 feet. Also, I’ve been hearing reports and seeing some large schools of ballyhoo along the reef line, and some sailfish. The black...
Spectacular would best describe the conditions for anglers wetting a line both shallow and deep. Cooler mornings, light winds and favorable tides have prevailed, making the catching enjoyable and exciting. Out on the offshore grounds, sidelined grouper diggers have been recording excellent hauls of snapper while prospecting ledges, rock piles...
Find the bait, find the fish—that’s the consensus of freshwater guides from around Alabama this week, who report that the fall migration is underway for largemouths from deep water to the shallows as the water cools. From Guntersville, Captain Mike Gerry reports that fish are here today, gone tomorrow as...
Shoreline Chinook again lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report, though that is going to change; but there’s also a couple nice blue catfish, the waiting on the fall feeding frenzy to truly kick in, and Illinois’ fall trout season opening Saturday. TROUT SEASON. Regular fall trout season opens Saturday,...
Lake Erie and tributaries (Erie County): Steelhead remained poised for a major run but got no cooperation from the weather. Dry skies kept the streams low and clear, and high angler pressure kept the fish spooked. At Elk Creek, anglers reported mostly passive steelhead stacked all the way to Girard...
The opening of Illinois’ fall inland trout season, crappie fishing building inland and big lake trout on Lake Michigan lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report. Rich Anzalone emailed the photo at the top and this:. Dale,. Family friend Nick O’Brien caught this 24 lb 12 oz, 38” Lake Trout...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lake Erie’s steelhead trout are hungry, and lots are being caught from around the Northeast Ohio River mouths and in the lower sections of the rivers have been worthy of a snapshot or two before being released. The average size of the steelhead trout being hooked this...
1. At Big Pier 60 in Clearwater, a tripletail was caught over the weekend and some Spanish mackerel showed up this week. Mangrove snapper and sheepshead have been the most consistent catches. A couple of flounder were caught along with a gag grouper. Pier hours are now 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, reports Big Pier 60 Bait & Tackle (727-462-6466).
Flounder season is over, the Halifax River area is hit and miss, and the bass are "fired up" thanks to the cooler weather and high water levels. Frustrated by high water and flooded grass? Here are some tips. Capt. Mike Vickers (hammockbaitandtackle.com) started his report by reminding everyone that today...
Lake Lanier’s level fell about a foot this past week, but is still above full pool at 1,071.28 feet or .28 feet over a full pool of 1,071 feet. Lake surface temperatures are in the low-70’s. The main lake and creeks mouths are clear to slightly stained. The upper rivers...
