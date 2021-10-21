Junior varsity Emeralds end season at home

ASHLAND – Heading into the Class B-4 Subdistrict tournament at home, the Ashland-Greenwood softball team knew that in order to get to a district final, and hopefully make the state tournament, they were going to have to win their subdistrict. As fate would have it, it wasn’t the Bluejays’ day as they defeated South Sioux City in the opening round 12-2, and then lost to Waverly in the title game 11-2. Against the Cardinals, A-G would find themselves trailing 1-0 after the top of the first inning. They would get that run back in the bottom half of the inning when Piper Boggs tripled to right field and Kaelyn Fisher grounded out bringing in another run to put the Bluejays ahead 2-1.

ASHLAND, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO