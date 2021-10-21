CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junior varsity Emeralds end season at home

By ldemers@pioneertribune.com
pioneertribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheir homecoming game debut was canceled last Thursday due to L’Anse being unable to...

www.pioneertribune.com

Muscle And Fitness

Francielle Mattos Wins The Wellness Division at Olympia 2021

Francielle Mattos made Olympia history as the first winner of the Wellness division at Olympia 2021. This year was the first time Olympia held the wellness competition and the champ was more than excited to share it with her fans and followers. “Campeã galera 🏆⭕️😭. A primeira Miss Wellness @mrolympiallc...
FITNESS
bigrapidsnews.com

Reed City sophomore enjoys solid first varsity season

REED CITY – Reed City’s drive to another conference football title this season has been fueled om the talents of many key players including sophomore Max Hammond. He’s played tight end and outside linebacker for the Coyotes. It’s his first varsity season. “It’s been going pretty good,” Hammond said, adding...
REED CITY, MI
roseautimes.com

Junior High Rams Finish the Tennis Season on Fire

Roseau's Junior High tennis team had a busy and successful second half of their season. The girls had a pair of tournaments as well as a number of dual matches in the last few weeks of their year. The junior high girls kicked off their second half with a pair...
Rochelle News-Leader

Junior Tackle: Rochelle teams finish 2021 season strong

PRINCETON — The Rochelle Junior Tackle teams closed out the 2021 season this past weekend, with the eighth-graders and the fifth-graders each winning their respective Big 14 Conference Championship matchups. The sixth-graders took second in the Big 14 Conference with a loss on Saturday, while the seventh-graders placed third with a victory on Sunday.
ROCHELLE, IL
northroyaltonathletics.com

Boys Junior Varsity Football Team beats Hudson 12 – 6

No score. 0 – 0. In the 2nd quarter. Hudson had a short running TD. Explorers tried for 2 and could not convert. Dylan Crowe threw a long pass to Paulie Kalevakis to put the Bears in scoring position. Bears TD pass to Kalevakis. Crowe pass for 2 pt conversion...
HIGH SCHOOL
eagleobserver.com

Lady Bulldog varsity, junior high claim victory over Lady Cougars

FAYETTEVILLE -- Carrying on its two-week road trip, the Decatur Lady Bulldogs' junior high and varsity teams traveled south to Fayetteville on Oct. 4 to take on conference rival New School Lady Cougars. In the first set of the varsity contest, Decatur jumped out in front by eight points before...
DECATUR, AR
amherststeelecomets.com

Boys Junior Varsity Soccer ties Avon 0 – 0

The JV Comets earned a 0-0 tie against undefeated Avon on Wednesday with a great effort. The boys finish off their season against Vermilion on Saturday.
SOCCER
amherststeelecomets.com

Boys Varsity Golf finishes the season at the OHSAA District Tournament

Boys Golf Finished another great season at the OHSAA District Tournament, today, at Pine Hills Golf Course. Sophomore, Ryan Yoder, and Senior, Austin Bray, lead the Comets with 76s in route to a team score of 321. Sophomore, Landen Bray (80), and Freshman, Prince Tran (89), completed the scoring for the Comets.
GOLF
amherststeelecomets.com

Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball beats Elyria 2 – 1

Congratulations JV Lady Comets on your victory over Elyria last night 2 sets to 1. With only one game left in your season, continue working hard and playing as a team! We are very proud of you!. Go Comets!. Playing well for the Comets: Roxy Trunzo and Maya Blanden. Current...
SPORTS
eagleobserver.com

Lady Bulldog junior high continues winning streak, varsity loses to Lady Highlanders

EUREKA SPRINGS -- Coming off a big win against the Fayetteville New School the day before, the Decatur Lady Bulldogs hit the road Oct. 5 traveling to Eureka Springs to take on the Lady Highlanders in yet another conference showdown. While the junior high team continued its winning streak, the varsity lost its volleyball match in straight sets.
DECATUR, AR
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Season comes to an end at subdistricts

ASHLAND – Heading into the Class B-4 Subdistrict tournament at home, the Ashland-Greenwood softball team knew that in order to get to a district final, and hopefully make the state tournament, they were going to have to win their subdistrict. As fate would have it, it wasn’t the Bluejays’ day as they defeated South Sioux City in the opening round 12-2, and then lost to Waverly in the title game 11-2. Against the Cardinals, A-G would find themselves trailing 1-0 after the top of the first inning. They would get that run back in the bottom half of the inning when Piper Boggs tripled to right field and Kaelyn Fisher grounded out bringing in another run to put the Bluejays ahead 2-1.
ASHLAND, NE
maryvilleforum.com

Spoofhound season ends in districts

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Maryville softball team saw its season end with a 11-0 loss to Chillicothe on Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 3, District 8 Tournament. “Every memory that I've shared with these girls, I'll cherish forever,” Maryville senior Alonna Cross said. “... I don't have enough words to say how much I appreciate them and how much I love them, but just getting the chance to be a Spoofhound meant a lot.”
MARYVILLE, MO
Port Arthur News

Port Neches-Groves junior varsity football player in ICU after brain injury

HOUSTON — A Port Neches-Groves High junior varsity football player remains in ICU care Friday morning, the result of brain injury suffered during a football game Thursday night. Noah Jackson, a sophomore, was playing defense when he was involved in a serious tackle that left him staggering. Noah initially indicated...
GROVES, TX
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia's varsity EGRA Renegades having banner season

The Emporia Greensville Recreation Association football teams have a long standing tradition of playing at the highest levels and this year’s varsity Renegade team is no different. The young men from this group have a current record of 6-0. However, along the way to this perfect season the team has...
EMPORIA, VA
pioneertribune.com

Hornets celebrate win over Emeralds

LANSE – In another contest where the Manistique Emeralds scored first and managed to move the chains several times, their offense again collapsed at the wrong time. As a result, they gave the Purple Hornets too many opportunities to be able to score. Trailing by two scores, Manistique looked to close the gap with plenty of time on the clock […]
MANISTIQUE, MI
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Soccer Leaves Sleepy Hollow Headless, Ends Regular Season Play as Undefeated League Champs

Rye Girls Varsity Soccer left Sleepy Hollow headless on Sunday, taking the win at home 6-1 and ending regular season play as undefeated league champions. Rye had a beautiful afternoon to celebrate their seniors on their last home game of the regular season,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. “Sleepy Hollow came our very strong but seniors Molly Richardson and Claire Verille played solid defense to limit Sleepy’s scoring ability.”
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY

