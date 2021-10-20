Snoop Dogg Wants His Own Theme Park | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

Season 3 of the TeamCoco podcast Inside Conan returns Oct. 22 with Conan as guest. Other guests this season include Liza Powel O’Brien, Conan's wife of two decades whom he met during a Late Night remote taping, Jack McBrayer, Adam Pally and long-time prop master Bill Tull. Additionally, Courtney Thorne-Smith will discuss her viral 1998 Late Night interview that Norm Macdonald disrupted. Conan also offered some details what his upcoming show won't be. “Someone in the machinery somewhere at the network threw the word variety in there because we’re in the variety comedy category, which is an old term. A lawyer in the bowels called it a variety show,” Conan tells Inside Conan co-hosts Mike Sweeney and Jessie Gaskell, who normally work as his writers. “That is completely not what’s going to happen. What I’d like to do is something that does not come on every night. We have this world now, in this streaming universe, where people can make fewer of something, and I was thinking I’d really like to double down on the things I love, which involves getting out of the studio, which combines a lot of the elements that make me a little different.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO