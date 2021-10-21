Letters to the Editor

Phone customers in the ‘731’ area code must soon dial all 10 digits of a phone number to make a local phone call. On October 24, 2021, there are 82 area codes (including ‘731’) in 35 states and one U.S. territory that currently use “988” as their local exchange and allow seven-digit dialing. A local exchange, also known as a central office code, is the first three numbers of a seven-digit telephone number. To prepare for implementation of a quick way to dial the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – using only “988” to connect callers to the Lifeline – these area codes must transition to ten-digit dialing for all calls, including local calls.

