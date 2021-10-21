Anonymous netizen who claims to know Kim Seon Ho and his ex-girlfriend announces plans to unravel the 'truth' behind the controversy

The hardest thing is to take responsibility especially if there are dire consequences, but then to hope to recover one day then it must be the first step. K-actor Kim Sun Ho just released an official statement this morning, nearly 48 hours after the scandal broke by an anonymous woman A who claimed her ex-boyfriend a recently made top star Actor K, convinced her to have an abortion with promises of marriage and then summarily dumped her four months later. Kim Sun Ho was outed via the entertainment grapevine as said Actor K and over 10 brands have dropped him via deletion of him from their official Instagram accounts, though his agency took nearly a day to issue a weak statement that it was still investigating the facts of the relationship. Now Kim Sun Ho has personally issued a statement, not sure if it was drafted with his agency but it’s posted on his own SNS. He starts off with an apology for taking so long to respond, when the news first broke he was terrified and could only release his written statement now. He did date this person, and in the process his thoughtlessness and negligence (lack of consideration) hurt her. He wants to meet personally and apologize to her but right now it’s not possible so he wants to convey his sincere apologies via this statement for now and wait for the time to apologize in person. He also wants to apologize to everyone who believed in him, supported him, and trusted him and is now disappointed. Because of all those supportive people he was able to appear as Actor Kim Sun Ho, but he had forgotten that.

