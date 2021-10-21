CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Anonymous netizen who claims to know Kim Seon Ho and his ex-girlfriend announces plans to unravel the 'truth' behind the controversy

By jieun-im
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 20, an anonymous Instagram user who claimed to personally know actor Kim Seon Ho and his ex-girlfriend, began posting a series of blank photos with captions that alluded to Kim Seon Ho's recent controversy. In one post, the Instagram user wrote, "KJH, LSG..Celebrities who got hit negatively...

allkpop.com

YouTuber discusses identity of Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend & actor's past behavior makes headlines

Reporter-turned-YouTuber Lee Jin Ho discussed the alleged identity of actor Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend. "If the identity of Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend A is revealed, it will have a significant impact. If the public finds out what kind of person A is, Kim Seon Ho's image is also expected to take a hit. If Kim Seon Ho shakes off everything and faces the current situation honestly, there will be room for a turnaround."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seon#Kjh#Lsg
allkpop.com

How netizens are reacting to Kim Seon Ho's apology to his ex-girlfriend

On October 20, actor Kim Seon Ho released a formal statement of apology toward his ex-girlfriend 'A' after becoming wrapped up in controversial accusations. Kim Seon Ho stated, "First, I sincerely apologize for my belated statement. When I first saw the news articles with my name on them a few days ago, I experienced fear as I had never felt before, which is why I am only now presenting myself in writing.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Kim Seon Ho continues to be dropped from his film projects following controversy

Kim Seon Ho has departed several upcoming film projects, following his controversy. On October 20, the production crew for the film '2 O'Clock Date' revealed that Kim Seon Ho will no longer be starring in the film. '2 O'Clock Date' is a romantic comedy film about a man and his encounter with his downstairs neighbor, a woman who holds an unimaginable secret. '2 O'clock Date' is scheduled to begin filming in March 2022, and had previously confirmed the main leads as YoonA and Kim Seon Ho. Many had been looking forward to seeing YoonA and Kim Seon Ho's on-screen chemistry following their duet stage at the '2020 MBC Music Festival'.
MOVIES
Actor Kim Seon Ho's label currently 'confirming the facts' in light of 'Actor K' rumors

On the morning of October 19, actor Kim Seon Ho's label Salt Entertainment released a new statement in response to the ongoing rumors surrounding 'Actor K'. Salt Entertainment stated, "We apologize for failing to deliver a statement promptly. The agency is currently confirming the facts regarding the anonymous post. As the truth of the matter has yet to be confirmed, we strongly ask that you all wait a little longer. Once again, we apologize for causing concerns through such unseemly news."
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Kim Seon Ho's label refuses to comment on Dispatch article exposing ex-girlfriend

Kim Seon Ho's label responded to Dispatch's article exposing his ex-girlfriend. As previously reported, Dispatch questioned the allegations made by the actor's ex-girlfriend Choi Young Ah, detailing her alleged lies and Kim Seon Ho's support after her abortion. When asked to release a statement, Salt Entertainment stated on October 26,
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Kim Seon Ho's fans threaten to take legal action as accusations that he is 'Actor K' continue to grow

Kim Seon Ho's fans said they will take legal action in response to growing claims that he is the 'Actor K' that allegedly forced his ex-girlfriend to have an abortion. On October 18 KST, a post was added to the DC Inside male celebrity gallery, stating, "There is currently a lot of speculation about actor Kim Sunho, and there is no way we can help but feel miserable, so we are issuing an official statement."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kim Seon Ho Abortion Scandal 2021: Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Actor Described As Alcoholic, Violent And A Party-Goer + Salt Entertainment Reveals The Truth

Kim Seon Ho, allegedly, had temper issues and would resort to physical violence during arguments. Kim Seon Ho has been all over the news recently after his ex-girlfriend claimed that he forced her to abort their baby. The unidentified netizen even wrote in an online community that the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor promised to marry her.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
bocaratontribune.com

Kim Seon Ho is removed from upcoming films after controversy

Korean actor Kim Seon Ho is removed from his upcoming films and shows after a controversy with his ex-girlfriend. As reported by The Times of India, Ho’s ex-girlfriend accused him of gaslighting and forcing her to have an abortion. Ho is a lead in the series “Hometown CHa-Cha-Cha” and will...
WORLD
Soompi

Kim Seon Ho Confirmed To Leave “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4”

Kim Seon Ho will be leaving KBS2’s variety show “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” in light of his recent controversy. On October 18, a woman uploaded an anonymous post to an online community to accuse an actor she dated of forcing her to have an abortion on false promise of marriage. Two days later, Kim Seon Ho apologized and admitted that he is the actor mentioned in the post.
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

Kim Seon Ho rumored to be in the hospital + news reporters allegedly waiting in the lobby to get a glimpse of him

Rumors have spread across Twitter on other online community platforms saying that actor Kim Seon Ho is currently in the hospital. According to online rumors on October 22, Kim Seon Ho is said to be hospitalized at a university hospital near Seongbuk-gu. Furthermore, some netizens claimed that news reporters are currently waiting in the lobby of the hospital, hoping to catch a glimpse of Kim Seon Ho or potentially ask him interview questions.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Various individuals step up refuting rumors that Kim Seon Ho was notorious for having a bad temper and enjoyed alcohol and women

On October 22, a netizen claiming to be Kim Seon Ho's former college classmate came forward by writing a post to expose his character. This alleged college classmate claimed that Kim Seon Ho was notorious for having a bad temper and was known to enjoy alcohol, clubbing, and women. The netizen wrote, "Kim Seon Ho is someone who is completely opposite the image of being upright and good" and continued to say, "During his college days, he liked alcohol and clubbing, and like now, he's had many experiences with women. He also had a lot of bursts of anger maybe because he has a lot of pride...He would open his eyes widely and curse at his fellow classmates, getting ready to throw his fist at them, if their opinions did not align with his. Everyone had to follow his will because of his selfish actions."
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

tvN begins to cut ties with Kim Seon Ho as they blur out his face in the latest episode of 'Hong Jin Kyung's Movie Fan Life'

Actor Kim Seon Ho, who had recently been embroiled in a controversy over his private life, appeared blurred on a tvN program. In the latest episode of the tvN entertainment program 'Hong Jin Kyung's Movie Fan Life" that aired on the 22nd, a comparison and analysis of the film 'The Founder' and the drama 'Start-Up' was shown.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Kim Sun Ho Issues Formal Apology Statement, Admits Relationship with Ex-girlfriend and Apologizes for Hurting Her, Will Leave 1D2N and All Filmed Scenes to be Cut

The hardest thing is to take responsibility especially if there are dire consequences, but then to hope to recover one day then it must be the first step. K-actor Kim Sun Ho just released an official statement this morning, nearly 48 hours after the scandal broke by an anonymous woman A who claimed her ex-boyfriend a recently made top star Actor K, convinced her to have an abortion with promises of marriage and then summarily dumped her four months later. Kim Sun Ho was outed via the entertainment grapevine as said Actor K and over 10 brands have dropped him via deletion of him from their official Instagram accounts, though his agency took nearly a day to issue a weak statement that it was still investigating the facts of the relationship. Now Kim Sun Ho has personally issued a statement, not sure if it was drafted with his agency but it’s posted on his own SNS. He starts off with an apology for taking so long to respond, when the news first broke he was terrified and could only release his written statement now. He did date this person, and in the process his thoughtlessness and negligence (lack of consideration) hurt her. He wants to meet personally and apologize to her but right now it’s not possible so he wants to convey his sincere apologies via this statement for now and wait for the time to apologize in person. He also wants to apologize to everyone who believed in him, supported him, and trusted him and is now disappointed. Because of all those supportive people he was able to appear as Actor Kim Sun Ho, but he had forgotten that.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

