Some people, like me, identify as witches in everyday life (Alexa, play “I Put A Spell On You” by Nina Simone), but it’s fun to take on another witch persona every year when Halloween rolls around. The last day of October is the one day of the year you can actually don a black cape dress and pointy hat without getting so many stares. Dressing up as a witch on All Hallows’ Eve might seem overdone to some, but with these five different witch Halloween makeup ideas, you can put your own fresh and unique twist on a super classic costume.

MAKEUP ・ 7 DAYS AGO