Congratulations to Forrest and June Fulton who celebrated 62 years of marriage on October 17, 2021! They have two children, Jim Fulton and Jan Fulton Copeland. Their grandchildren are Coker and Kip Fulton and they are blessed with a great grandson, Gunner Fulton, whose parents are Coker and Chelsea Fulton. The Fultons have always been active in the lives of their children and grandsons and now are enjoying Gunner, too.

PHILADELPHIA, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO