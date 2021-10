MENDOTA- The Mendota Police Department will be going forward with plans to get new uniforms. Chief Gregory Kellen said Monday that the current dress of polyester clothing have been in use about 30 years. The new uniforms will feature lighter weight and be highly breathable made by the Blauer company. Each officer will get four sets of pants and shirts, plus vests which are designed to encourage moving equipment from the belt and waist upwards for better posture and reduced back strain. Chief Kellen clarified that these new uniforms will be at no cost to taxpayers or city, and the money comes from funds from the state drug act. Estimated cost will be around $22,000. The council was also updated about the last two new Dodge Durango’s that are expected to be delivered by the end of October.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO