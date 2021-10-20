Rotary Club holds pancake fundraiser

OSWEGO - Children of the Oswego City School District have looked forward to visits from the Bookmobile during the summer months for the past 11 years. They have a steady supply of books and have maintained their reading skills and interests. The original vehicle was bought used and has presented continual challenges to keep it going. It now requires replacement so the Board of Directors of Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., has secured grants and undertaken fundraisers to purchase a new quarter-million-dollar vehicle from the Matthews Specialty Vehicle Company. It will be handicapped accessible with chair lift, ventilation, and air conditioning and will have a rural WiFi hub, computer stations, and a sound system. It will accommodate all current services with room to grow.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO