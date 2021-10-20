GETTING THE MESSAGE/What is the local church?

1 Peter 2:21 For to this you have been called, because Christ also suffered for you, leaving you an example, so that you might follow in His steps. Those who we follow, those who we let influence us, matters. We can either enjoy the blessings and benefits of letting good people influence us or suffer the consequences of being influenced in a not-so-great or bad direction. I learned this truth the hard way when I was very young. I was hanging out with a group of other boys my age and one of the guys got the bright idea we should all go steal something from the corner grocery store. Now I am not sure why we all agreed, but it is a known fact that when boys of any age get together there is a great possibility that foolishness is close at hand. Now I knew stealing was wrong. Even not being a church going person at the time, I was taught we should not steal. But I wanted to be part of the group and the risk and thrill was enticing. We entered Skunkey’s Market with big jackets on in the middle of a hot summer and I’m sure no one noticed!?! I could see my friends slyly grabbing candies, toys, and snacks. I kept looking, strolling down the aisles. The guys were passing me on the way out, saying, “Hurry up McKay! We will meet at the bike racks over in the park.” I started to panic. I really did not want anything, nor did I want to steal something. Out of desperation I grabbed something, slipped it into my pocket and causally walked out. Then burst into a run.

