MVC attempts return to normalcy as basketball season looms

There isn't anyone in the Missouri Valley Conference who isn't looking forward to normalcy in the upcoming basketball season. Evansville coach Todd Lickliter set the mood at Tuesday's MVC Media Day, which was conducted remotely via Zoom.

"Navigating last year makes us really appreciative of what we're going through now. We have protocols and guidelines, but it's more basketball focused on team development," Lickliter said.

With normalcy comes the old pressures. Teams will play in front of fans again, teams will have mid-week games again in conference play, teams will have the true grind of the MVC again after playing on weekends only in the 2020-21 season.

"Half of our team has been through a normal season, but half of our team is new. Last year was totally different. It was a big chance for the guys who had played college basketball," Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. "The players have had a normal summer. These guys are now into day-to-day life and we'll take it one day at a time."

And there's one other thing that helps soften the landing towards normalcy — vaccination status.

During MVC Media Day on Wednesday, the coaches addressed the dynamic of normalcy, and how they've approached the sticky situation of getting their teams vaccinated to avoid potential penalties for COVID cases, including game forfeiture.

For the coaches, the dynamic isn't so much about what they can do, but how the players are handling it amongst themselves.

"The majority of our group is vaccinated. We have a handful that are not. We've had good conversations about it. I present the guys with all of the information, going back to summer workouts, so they can make the best decision for themselves, but with the team in-mind," Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson said.

COVID-19 policies are being set more on a local level than at the league level this year. One exception? If a team can't play due to COVID cases, it will be a forfeit for the team that can't play. The only way out of that circumstance is that if there's a breakthrough case on a team that is fully vaccinated.

"From late June, we've been meeting with our sports medicine committee which is made up of one chief medical officer from each institution, an athletic institution, and from some institutions, a mental health professional," MVC commissioner Jeff Jackson said. "We're looking at it with a sense of urgency. These groups meet two or three times a week. We want to stay in front and be proactive."

While the presence of COVID-19 doesn't completely make it a normal campaign, the preseason poll is an annual rite that suggests the focus will soon turn to the court — even though there was an unprecedented team on top of that poll.

For the first time since the preseason poll began in 1985, Drake is the MVC preseason favorite. The Bulldogs, fresh off of a NCAA Tournament appearance, has All-MVC players Roman Penn and ShanQuan Hemphill back among many others.

Loyola, a Sweet 16 team a year ago, was picked second. Northern Iowa, with MVC Preseason Player of the Year A.J. Green back from hip injuries, was chosen third. ISU was picked ninth.

• Minnett at Missouri State — Terre Haute native Jaylen Minnett has transferred to Missouri State after playing four seasons at IUPUI. Minnett scored 1,403 career points for the Jaguars to average 12.6 points on 35.1% shooting from 3-point range. The Terre Haute South Indiana All-Star has one year of eligibility left and is someone Missouri State coach Dana Ford is excited about.

"His adjustment has been what one would expect in regards to not be able to [adjust] overnight, but he's doing it over time," Ford said.

One thing hasn't changed — Minnett can shoot.

"He's made shots since the day he set foot on campus and we knew he would. When you've got him and [MVC First Team guard] Isiaih Mosley that can bail you out sometimes on the perimeter and allow us to play small ball and play faster. Along with his spacing, he's added those things to our program," Ford said.

• Jackson on expansion — Conference realignment continues to shake the world of college athletics. The MVC got into the mix when it added Belmont in late September. However, early October scuttlebutt that Murray State would join the MVC as the 12th league member has not come to pass. Jackson feels no pressure to add a school just for the sake of adding one or for any other reason.

"We're not desperate. We're in a position where we have great institutions with great leadership. If somebody comes on the radar that our [expansion] council thinks can enhance us, then we'd have conversations with those schools about membership," Jackson said. "But I don't think we're in a situation where something has to be done or we have to react to what a conference like the American is doing to replenish their coffers."

Jackson also doesn't feel the MVC is in danger of being poached.

"So much of what is really driving this is based around football. I don't know if you want to call it a shield, but we're a basketball-centric and most of our conversations focus on that," Jackson said.