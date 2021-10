An escaped inmate had people and law enforcement on the lookout throughout the region after escaping police custody in Sweetwater County on Tuesday. 29-year-old John L. Ortega was being transported by private inmate transport vehicle from California to Cheyenne when he managed to slip his restraints and run while at a rest stop in Rock Springs. Ortega went on the run just before 10:00pm and the manhunt lasted several hours into the early morning. A Sheriff’s deputy spotted Ortega and after a brief foot chase, the fugitive was brought into custody without further incident. He is now in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center until he has an initial appearance before a judge. Ortega is potentially charged with Interference With A Peace Office and Escape From Official Detention to add to the charges he is already facing in California and Cheyenne.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 8 DAYS AGO