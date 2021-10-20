China's new home prices stall for first time since COVID-19
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's new home prices stalled for the first time since February 2020 in September, as the chill in the property market intensified amid tightening credit due to an ongoing crackdown on speculative investment. The average new home price in 70 major Chinese cities was unchanged in September...
BENGALURU (Reuters) - More than 245.02 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,203,032 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Chinese authorities have told Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin, once the country's richest man, to use his personal wealth to alleviate the embattled company's debt crisis, according to media reports.
The liquidity crunch at one of China's biggest property developers has hammered investor sentiment and rattled the country's crucial real estate market, while fanning fears of a possible contagion of the wider economy.
Last week, the group unexpectedly paid interest on an offshore bond just before a Saturday deadline, averting a default and giving it a much-needed reprieve.
Evergrande also reported that it had resumed work on more than 10 stalled projects.
In terms of the supply-demand balance, gold production in the period from January to September fell 10% from...
(Kitco News) - Gold has popped back above the $1800/oz level rising 0.32% overnight. Silver on the other hand has dropped -0.10% to trade at $24/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 1.14% in the black, and spot WTI has fallen half a percent.
Fewer Americans made unemployment benefit filings last week than at any other point since the pandemic, government data said Thursday, underscoring the labor market is bouncing back from the downturn.
The Labor Department reported 281,000 new seasonally adjusted jobless benefit claims filed in the week ended October 23, 10,000 less than the prior week's upwardly revised total and fewer than analysts had forecast.
It was the fourth straight week the closely watched indicator of labor market health had decreased and the third in which it had set a new low since Covid-19 broke out in March 2020, causing weekly claims to spike into the millions before receding but remaining high for the rest of the year.
Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the data "confirms that a strong downward trend has reemerged" and with infections from Delta variant of Covid-19 dropping, he predicted it would continue to improve.
The US economic expansion slowed dramatically in the third quarter to an annual rate of just two percent as consumer spending was choked by resurgent Covid-19 infections, the government said Thursday.
The spread of the Delta variant of the virus over the summer combined with renewed restrictions and global supply snags including shortages of workers and computer chips took a toll on the economy, cutting growth from the 6.7 percent pace in the prior quarter.
The data was a setback for President Joe Biden and came shortly before he unveiled a $1.75 trillion social spending package that will anchor his "Build Back Better" agenda and serve as the signal achievement of his presidency -- if it wins congressional approval.
Biden called the framework "historic," saying it would help create jobs and "put us on a path not only to compete but to win the economic competition for the 21st century against China and every other major country in the world."
(Kitco News) - Reuters has reported that China's net gold imports (via Hong Kong) rocketed nearly 60% in September. The data from the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department showed that this would mean this is the highest level in five months. Getting into the numbers, net gold imports via...
PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic reported 6,274 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, almost doubling in a week as the country struggles to contain a new wave of the pandemic. The latest number is the highest since April 7 in the country of 10.7 million. Hospitalisations have risen to 1,146...
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Some Chinese property developers have proposed extending their offshore bond maturities or undertaking a debt restructuring to regulators, sources said, as an increasing number of defaults shakes investor confidence in the sector. The developers made the proposals at a meeting jointly held by the National Development...
US home prices rose 19.8% in August, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Tuesday, matching July's pace. It was the first time in five months that year-over-year inflation failed to hit a record high. Month-over-month price growth slowed from July's pace, signaling the housing market kept cooling off into the fall.
U.S. home prices jumped in August by a near-record amount from a year earlier, as Americans eager to buy a home drove up prices on a dwindling number of properties. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index soared 19.7% in August compared with a year ago. That increase is just below July’s 20% jump, which […]
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Sales of new U.S. single-family homes surged to a six-month high in September, but higher house price are making homeownership less affordable for some first-time buyers. New home sales jumped 14.0% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000 units last month, the highest level since March,...
Hundreds of flights are canceled in China following a probable new COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Additionally, schools have been preventively shut down and mass testing has been aggravated to inhibit the virus from spreading even further. The latest outbreak was linked to an elderly couple who were in a...
Shipping container prices have declined for the first time this year after skyrocketing to historic highs as China's Christmas exporting season slows, creating a temporary respite for exporters. The average sale price of a 40-foot container in China has plunged by 22.5 per cent since the end of September, to...

(Oct 19): China’s property and construction industries contracted in the third quarter for the first time since the start of the pandemic, weighed by a slump in real estate. Output in the real-estate industry, a mainstay of the economy as its activities supports sectors from furniture to commodities, shrank 1.6% from a year ago, according to a supplemental report on gross domestic product released Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics. The sector grew 7.1% in the three months through June and this contraction is the first since the first quarter of 2020.
After months of U.S. home prices rapidly accelerating, new figures show the growth is slowing — not that bargain hunters are ready to whip out their wallets. U.S. home prices rose 19.8 percent year-over-year in August, after July’s 19.7 percent annual increase, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. The leveling off comes after four straight months of record-setting, increasing growth.
New York (CNN Business) — Housing prices are surging to new records with no end in sight. They're being fueled by historically low interest rates -- but also investors and economists' belief that the housing market has a unique ability to support runaway prices. That's the current state of America's...
