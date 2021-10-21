Vigo Commissioners approve contract to improve snow removal

In an effort to improve snow removal, the Vigo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $45,710 contract with Environmental Systems Research Institute, a geographic information system software company.

GIS software “would help better manage the county’s resources during a snow event. This software will allow [the county highway department] to better monitor all aspects of a snow event remotely and in real time. They can monitor the weather conditions, road conditions and with the help of the existing [radio] GPS capabilities” can tract snow plows and vehicle locations “past and present,” said Scott Barbour, GIS director for the county.

The system would use an iPad and existing radios with GPS in county trucks. And the system could be set up to show the public where roads have been cleared of snow, Barbour said.

Part of the contract is a computer server upgrade for $18,000 plus a $5,000 annual cost for maintenance. Another $27,710 is not to exceed cost to implement the system, on a time and material cost.

“In order for the GIS server to capture this real time data, it has to have an upgrade to the server to allow it to do that,” Barbour said.

Commissioners intend to pay for the software using CARES Act funds.

Barbour said the software can be tied in with the sheriff’s department and the information can be pushed out to the public, to show where snowplows are working. Additionally, the information can be used by the Vigo County School Corp. to show what roads have been worked on for school bus routes.

Larry Robbins, Vigo County engineer/highway director, said “the real intent is to make sure that we are being as efficient as we can in snow events and respond in real time and have a component to push that data out to the School Corporation or for traffic for people on their way home to see where the trucks have plowed and see where the trucks are so they can find their route accordingly to get home safely.

“We can also push that out to the media so they can put it out as well,” Robbins said.

Commissioner Brendan Kearns said the county last year met with the Vigo County School Corporation “because we were hitting our main [road] arteries and we didn’t realize the school corporation’s [bus] routes were a lot different. So we have set priority toward the bus routes in the early morning so we hit those first and then branch out,” he said of snow removal.

In other business, the commissioners approved renaming two voting precincts, renaming precinct 4D to 4B and precinct 9A to 9I. County Attorney Michael Wright said the renaming is based on U.S. Census data and the county is responsible for keeping precincts about the same size based on population.

Commissioners also approved a contract not to exceed $1,171,059 with HWC Engineering for design on road and bridge work for Clinton Road, between Parke Avenue and Hasselburger Avenue. A final project will include the county paying 40% of the work with the Indiana Department of Transportation paying the remainder, Robbins told commissioners.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.