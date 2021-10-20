CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German bond yields edge lower; focus on ECB, U.S. rates

MILAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - German government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday, reversing direction after rising in early trade amid some concerns about potential monetary tightening by the European Central Bank. Market expectations for future interest rates do not square with the European Central Bank's guidance for no...

kitco.com

Gold, silver gain as U.S. dollar, bond yields decline

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are higher and near their daily highs at midday Wednesday, supported by...
MARKETS
kitco.com

IMF sees strong foundations for global recovery, big downside risks

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Extraordinary policy measures led by Group of 20 economies and COVID-19 vaccines are underpinning a global economic recovery, but new virus variants, inflation and supply-chain disruptions pose downside risks, the International Monetary Fund said. In a blog published Wednesday, ahead of Friday’s meeting of G20...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Sunak announces UK growth upgrade, pledges to control inflation

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Finance minister Rishi Sunak said stronger economic growth and lower borrowing would allow him to increase public spending as Britain emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, and he vowed to protect households from rising inflation. Sunak said in a half-yearly budget statement on Wednesday that the...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold prices trying to hold on as U.S. manufacturing sector sees steady activity

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are trying to hold on to modest gains following the release of economic data that shows momentum within the U.S. manufacturing sector is holding steady. Friday the Commerce Department said that U.S. durable-goods orders declined by 0.4% in September, following August’s revised increase of 1.3%....
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK economy to regain pre-Covid peak at year-end – OBR

Britain’s economy will recover faster than expected from the pandemic with unemployment and ballooning debt levels also lower than first feared, according to the UK fiscal watchdog.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it now believes the economy will return to its pre-Covid level at the “turn of the year”, around six months earlier than predicted in March, as it delivered a raft of economic upgrades.Predicted long-term scarring effects of Covid-19 on the economy have also been scaled back by the independent forecaster, which has revised it down from 3% to 2%.But the OBR figures also revealed pain in...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Long-dated Treasury yields on track for biggest daily drop in over 3 months

Long-dated Treasury yields on Wednesday were experiencing the biggest slide in months, with buying in long-dated bond yields fueled by concerns about the economic outlook, against expectations that the Federal Reserve will commence the reduction of monthly asset purchases, as early as next week, with an eye toward eventually hiking interest rates, which currently stand at a range between 0% and 0.25%. The 10-year Treasury note yield was 8.3 basis points lower at around 1.538% at last check Wednesday, compared with its 3 p.m. Eastern Time levels. The daily slide for the benchmark Treasury rate, used to price everything from mortgages to car loans, would mark the steepest one-day slide since July 19, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury bond rate was at 1.953%, off 9.8 basis points, which would also mark its sharpest yield slide since July 19.
MARKETS
AFP

Markets await ECB stimulus clues amid rising inflation

Rising inflation across the eurozone will take centre stage as European Central Bank governors meet on Thursday to debate the future of the bank's monetary policy. Elsewhere in the European Union, rate-setters have reacted sharply to inflation, with both Polish and Czech central banks making their biggest rate rises in years.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Fed faces showdown as supply, demand and 'patience' collide

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials face a ticking clock in their ability to ignore high inflation and are now navigating between their own senses of patience and risk, and a U.S. economy stymied by tangled supply chains, slow hiring and strong consumer demand. The combination of supply...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Swiss National Bank rules out green criteria for investments

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) must retain flexibility on how it invests its massive foreign currency pile, board member Andrea Maechler said on Wednesday, warning a shift to only green investments would hurt its monetary policy. The SNB is a big global investor, with foreign currency assets...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

UK's Sunak delivers budget speech and spending review

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Finance minister Rishi Sunak was expected to announce multi-billion-pound public investments alongside tight controls on day-to-day outlays in a budget speech and three-year spending plan on Wednesday. Below are highlights of Sunak’s speech in parliament:. Employment is up. Investment is growing. Public services are improving....
ECONOMY
investing.com

Australian Shares Close Lower as Yields Surge

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 fell 18.30 points or 0.25% to 7,430.40 during Thursday’s trade, as investors digested third quarter earnings results and market updates both locally and abroad, while a stronger than expected consumer price index spurred yields higher, with the Reserve Bank of Australia opting not to defend its 0.1% bond yield target in its regular market operations.
MARKETS
CNBC

Gold firms as U.S. bond yields, dollar weaken

BOJ maintains easy policy, lowers inflation projections. Negative real yields could help gold rise above $1,850/oz - ANZ. Gold prices consolidated at the key $1,800 level on Thursday, supported by softer U.S. bond yields and dollar as investors focused on how central banks respond to rising price pressures. Spot gold...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Higher; ECB Next as Central Bankers Meet

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher in early European hours Thursday, with policy decisions by central bankers in Australia, Japan and Europe jolting trading. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded 0.1% higher at 93.835, with movements seen limited ahead of next week’s policy-setting meeting by the Federal Reserve.
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Setback for Nvidia's $54 bln ARM bid as EU regulators open probe

BRUSSELS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nvidia (NVDA.O) suffered a setback on Wednesday as EU antitrust regulators opened a full-scale investigation into its $54 billion bid for British chip designer ARM on concerns the deal could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation. Britain's competition agency is also probing...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Burst of rising prices tests European Central Bank

European Central Bank officials are confronting the highest inflation in more than a decade and supply shortages that are holding back the pandemic recovery as they decide monetary policy Thursday for the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency. The meeting of the 25-member governing council isn't expected to result in changes to the bank's 1.85 trillion ($2.14 trillion) bond purchase program aimed at getting the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. But it could lay the groundwork for a December decision on the program that drives down longer-term borrowing costs, easing credit for businesses and supporting growth...
BUSINESS

