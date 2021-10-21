CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What models are showing for the coming winter

By Kirk Mellish
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w7On0_0cXnXoyC00
A few meteorological equations

As long time followers know I don’t always agree with numerical models when I make my official winter outlook. Or any other forecast for that matter even short-term.

Long term climate history tells us that significant snow is not a regular occurrence here. 2 inches is the long-run Atlanta official average. Having little or NO SNOW is actually typical for the Metro, the norm. Periodic aberrations and recency bias make people think otherwise.

The models agree on this being another LA NINA WINTER, making it the second La Nina winter in a row or a “double dip”.

But the La Nina is just one of many climate/weather drivers and no two are ever exactly alike.

It also depends on how strong the La Nina becomes, a strong one historically is the warmest. Weaker ones have often produced plenty of winter cold in much of the country.

The model consensus as of now is for a weak to moderate La Nina during the winter that becomes neutral by March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JvXHQ_0cXnXoyC00
historically significant snow is not common here

INTERNATIONAL MODEL ENSEMBLE ENSO FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tgbc0_0cXnXoyC00
International model ensemble ENSO forecast

MULTI MODEL ENSEMBLE SEA-SURFACE TEMPERATURE ANOMALY FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YD01y_0cXnXoyC00
International SSTA ensemble forecast for winter

INTERNATIONAL MODEL ENSEMBLE WINTER TEMP ANOMALY FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PidVk_0cXnXoyC00
Multi international model ensemble winter temp forecast anomaly

INTERNATIONAL MODEL ENSEMBLE WINTER PRECIPITATION FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slF0E_0cXnXoyC00
International model ensemble winter precip anomaly forecast

INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE/CLIMATE PREDICTION CENTER ENSO ENSEMBLE MODEL:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146AeW_0cXnXoyC00
IRI ENSO forecast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6CFc_0cXnXoyC00
IRI ENSO forecast

AUSTRALIAN BOM ENSO FORECAST SUMMARY:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYYhE_0cXnXoyC00
BOM model summary for January region 3.4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4QVx_0cXnXoyC00
Australian model enso region 3.4 forecast

VARIOUS MODELS SSTA FORECASTS AND THE IRI WINTER TEMP/PRECIP FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIIP3_0cXnXoyC00
Models SSTA forecasts for winter Ben Knoll
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upgvw_0cXnXoyC00
IRI winter forecast temps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXH0e_0cXnXoyC00
IRI winter precip forecast

NORTH AMERICAN MODEL ENSEMBLE WINTER TEMP AND PRECIP ANOMALY FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJkOl_0cXnXoyC00
North American model ensemble winter temps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUe8y_0cXnXoyC00
North American model ensemble winter precip forecast

INTERNATIONAL MODEL ENSEMBLE WINTER TEMP/PRECIP FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYpKb_0cXnXoyC00
International model ensemble winter temp anomaly forecast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eru5G_0cXnXoyC00
International model ensemble precip anomaly forecast

CANADIAN MODEL WINTER TEMP AND PRECIP:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P61fb_0cXnXoyC00
Canadian winter temp anomaly forecast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Q2yy_0cXnXoyC00
Canadian model winter precip anomaly forecast

EUROPEAN MODEL WINTER TEMP/PRECIP ANOMALY FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jyWY_0cXnXoyC00
European model winter temps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VphEm_0cXnXoyC00
European model winter precip forecast

JAPAN MODEL WINTER TEMP/PRECIP FORECAST ANOMALY:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7OZo_0cXnXoyC00
Japan model winter temps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21JzFF_0cXnXoyC00
Japan model winter precip

MULTI-MODEL BLEND WINTER SNOWFALL FORECAST ANOMALY BY MONTH DEC,JAN,FEB:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mrIC_0cXnXoyC00
6 model blend monthly winter snow forecast

Remember, just because models show something and it looks convincing “on paper” that does not mean it’s set in stone. Computer models project “virtual reality” we only know true reality AFTER THE FACT.

AREAS SHADED IN YELLOW ARE WHERE THE MODELS HAVE AT LEAST SOME SKILL, RED IS WHERE SKILL IS HIGHEST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9x15_0cXnXoyC00
500mb jet stream forecast model skill measure

NOAA/CPC WINTER TEMP AND PRECIP ANOMALY OUTLOOK:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7M5X_0cXnXoyC00
NOAA/CPC Winter temp outlook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22faHn_0cXnXoyC00
NOAA/NWS/CPC Winter precip outlook

Remember models update anywhere from every week or two to once a month as new data is ingested.

MY OWN winter outlook will be coming up, stay tuned.

For more follow me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB.

