What models are showing for the coming winter

As long time followers know I don’t always agree with numerical models when I make my official winter outlook. Or any other forecast for that matter even short-term.

Long term climate history tells us that significant snow is not a regular occurrence here. 2 inches is the long-run Atlanta official average. Having little or NO SNOW is actually typical for the Metro, the norm. Periodic aberrations and recency bias make people think otherwise.

The models agree on this being another LA NINA WINTER, making it the second La Nina winter in a row or a “double dip”.

But the La Nina is just one of many climate/weather drivers and no two are ever exactly alike.

It also depends on how strong the La Nina becomes, a strong one historically is the warmest. Weaker ones have often produced plenty of winter cold in much of the country.

The model consensus as of now is for a weak to moderate La Nina during the winter that becomes neutral by March.

INTERNATIONAL MODEL ENSEMBLE ENSO FORECAST:

MULTI MODEL ENSEMBLE SEA-SURFACE TEMPERATURE ANOMALY FORECAST:

International SSTA ensemble forecast for winter

INTERNATIONAL MODEL ENSEMBLE WINTER TEMP ANOMALY FORECAST:

Multi international model ensemble winter temp forecast anomaly

INTERNATIONAL MODEL ENSEMBLE WINTER PRECIPITATION FORECAST:

International model ensemble winter precip anomaly forecast

INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE/CLIMATE PREDICTION CENTER ENSO ENSEMBLE MODEL:

AUSTRALIAN BOM ENSO FORECAST SUMMARY:

BOM model summary for January region 3.4

Australian model enso region 3.4 forecast

VARIOUS MODELS SSTA FORECASTS AND THE IRI WINTER TEMP/PRECIP FORECAST:

Models SSTA forecasts for winter Ben Knoll

IRI winter forecast temps

IRI winter precip forecast

NORTH AMERICAN MODEL ENSEMBLE WINTER TEMP AND PRECIP ANOMALY FORECAST:

North American model ensemble winter temps

North American model ensemble winter precip forecast

INTERNATIONAL MODEL ENSEMBLE WINTER TEMP/PRECIP FORECAST:

International model ensemble winter temp anomaly forecast

International model ensemble precip anomaly forecast

CANADIAN MODEL WINTER TEMP AND PRECIP:

Canadian winter temp anomaly forecast

Canadian model winter precip anomaly forecast

EUROPEAN MODEL WINTER TEMP/PRECIP ANOMALY FORECAST:

European model winter temps

European model winter precip forecast

JAPAN MODEL WINTER TEMP/PRECIP FORECAST ANOMALY:

Japan model winter temps

Japan model winter precip

MULTI-MODEL BLEND WINTER SNOWFALL FORECAST ANOMALY BY MONTH DEC,JAN,FEB:

6 model blend monthly winter snow forecast

Remember, just because models show something and it looks convincing “on paper” that does not mean it’s set in stone. Computer models project “virtual reality” we only know true reality AFTER THE FACT.

AREAS SHADED IN YELLOW ARE WHERE THE MODELS HAVE AT LEAST SOME SKILL, RED IS WHERE SKILL IS HIGHEST:

500mb jet stream forecast model skill measure

NOAA/CPC WINTER TEMP AND PRECIP ANOMALY OUTLOOK:

NOAA/CPC Winter temp outlook

NOAA/NWS/CPC Winter precip outlook

Remember models update anywhere from every week or two to once a month as new data is ingested.

MY OWN winter outlook will be coming up, stay tuned.

