The FBI Richmond South Piedmont Violent Gang Task Force is working with the Lynchburg Police Department to solve the murder of 28-year old Samantha Rachel Robinson earlier this year, according to a press release issued by the FBI. FBI Richmond is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of this young mother.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO