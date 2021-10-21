CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Cargo backlog creates traffic headaches on sea and land

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3ec7_0cXnWd0k00
California-Overloaded Ports Parked cargo container trucks are seen in a street, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Wilmington, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued an order that aims to ease bottlenecks at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach that have spilled over into neighborhoods where cargo trucks are clogging residential streets. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) (Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A Los Angeles neighborhood just outside the nation's busiest port complex has become a perpetual traffic jam, with trucks hauling cargo containers backed up day and night as workers try to break through an unprecedented backlog of ships waiting to unload.

About 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S. come through the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. The logjam of ships has interrupted the global supply chain and last week prompted the Biden administration to allow the port complex to operate 24 hours a day to try to get goods unloaded and out to consumers.

Since then, residents of the Wilmington neighborhood just north of the ports have complained that trucks are backed up in the streets at all hours. Meanwhile, cargo companies running out of space to store containers off-loaded from ships are stacking them outside overloaded warehouses and in parking lots.

This week a container slid off a truck making a turn on a narrow street, pancaking a parked car. Nobody was hurt, but local officials say with so many trucks crammed into a small area it was an accident waiting to happen.

“This is becoming an issue of safety,” said Jacob Haik, deputy chief of staff for LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino, who represents the working-class area. Haik said the city would start issuing citations to firms that stack containers unsafely or whose trucks clog streets.

As of Tuesday, there were 63 ships berthed at the two ports and 96 waiting to dock and unload, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California that oversees port vessel traffic. On Monday, the number of ships waiting to enter the ports hit a record 100.

Wilmington resident Sonia Cervantes said her driveway was blocked by a truck as she tried to leave for work at 6:30 a.m. Her whole block is fed up with the traffic, she said.

"It's a bunch of neighbors that are very upset because it's a non-stop situation," Cervantes told CBS LA.

Maria Arrieran, who owns the UCTI Trucking Company along with her husband, Frank, said she sympathizes with the community, but the truck traffic is a result of limited container storage.

“It’s an ongoing problem. We’re just trying to get these truckers in and out,” she said Wednesday. “I’m literally out on the streets directing traffic.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued an executive order that aims to ease the backlog. He directed California government agencies to look for state-owned properties that could temporarily store goods coming into the ports. Newsom, a Democrat, asked the state’s Department of General Services to review potential sites by Dec. 15.

He also ordered the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development to examine other properties not owed by the state, such as private or locally owned parcels, that could also be used for storage, though he didn’t give a timeline for that review.

Newsom's order is a start, Haik said, but he urged the governor to also allow cities to make it easier to change zoning rules. The city has identified several port-owned plots that could be quickly paved and transformed into storage sites if not for existing red tape, he said.

“The lots are quite small. But if you could pull together 10 or 12 lots, and put 40 containers on each of them, that’s 500 containers,” Haik said. “That’s some serious relief.”

More relief could come by diverting cargo ship traffic to the Port of Oakland. Mayor Libby Schaaf told KRON-TV on Wednesday that her city's port "has unused capacity right now" and Oakland can "take some of those ships off your hands, L.A."

Newsom's order also directed the state’s transportation agency to look for freight routes where vehicle weight limits can be exempt to help with the movement of goods. He asked his administration to come up with port and transportation improvements that could be included in the next state budget, which he will introduce in January.

A coalition of business groups including retailers, truckers, grocers and others said Wednesday that Newsom's order doesn't go far enough.

“There are additional real, tangible actions the governor could take to meet the moment and tackle this crisis head-on, but convening taskforces in 2022, delaying urgent actions for at least a month, and pushing funding discussions to the January budget proposal do not provide the sense of urgency needed to address this crisis now,” the coalition said in a letter.

The group urged Newsom to take drastic steps including suspending air quality rules governing truck emissions, allowing cities to drop prohibitions on unloading goods at stores after hours and expediting permitting processes for warehouses.

___

Associated Press writer Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento, California, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Enforcement of indoor vaccine mandates proves uneven in US

HONOLULU — (AP) — Go out for a night on the town in some U.S. cities and you might find yourself waiting while someone at the door of the restaurant or theater closely inspects your vaccination card and checks it against your photo ID. Or, conversely, you might be waved right through just by flashing your card.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WSB Radio

Virus cut access to courts but opened door to virtual future

Just two reporters were allowed inside a Georgia courtroom to serve as the eyes and ears of the public when jury selection began for the men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery. Pandemic restrictions also kept reporters and the public out of the courtroom during the sex-trafficking trial of music star R. Kelly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

Water levels jump back up in West after long drought

NEW YORK — A weekend storm that brought extreme atmospheric river and historic rain to Northern California has raised water levels in several water bodies, namely Lake Tahoe, Lake Oroville and Yosemite Falls. Yosemite Falls, which was announced to be "dry" last week by the Yosemite National Park, is back...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Local
California Traffic
WSB Radio

Anti-telescope protesters oppose US attorney pick for Hawaii

HONOLULU — (AP) — Some Native Hawaiians are objecting to President Joe Biden’s choice for U.S. attorney in the 50th state, saying Clare Connors treated dozens of elders like criminals when her office prosecuted them for blocking a road while protesting the construction of a telescope in Hawaii. “She has...
WSB Radio

Flooding, outages expected as big storm lashes US Northeast

BOSTON — (AP) — A powerful nor’easter began barreling up the U.S. Northeast coast Tuesday, with officials warning it could bring intense flooding, hurricane-force wind gusts and widespread power outages. New York and New Jersey issued emergency declarations ahead of the storm, which was forecast to gather strength through the...
BOSTON, GA
WSB Radio

US casinos look to improve gender equity in management

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — Diversifying an organization or an industry can be only half the battle: The trick is keeping it diverse. A little over a year ago, Atlantic City was celebrating a wave of female leadership in its casino industry. Four of the nine casinos had women in the top job, a high-water mark for the resort city and for many other casino markets in the country as well.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WSB Radio

Potential legal woes mount after 'Rust' shooting tragedy

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Alec Baldwin the actor, who pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming “Rust” in New Mexico and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director, likely won’t be held criminally or civilly liable for the tragedy. But Alec Baldwin the producer might be,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Libby Schaaf
Person
Gavin Newsom
WSB Radio

Nor'easter has New England bracing for floods, power outages

BOSTON — (AP) — A nor’easter barreled up the U.S. coast Tuesday, and forecasters warned it could bring flooding, hurricane-force wind gusts and widespread power outages to New England. The worst of the storm was expected to lash the region late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Wind gusts as high as...
BOSTON, GA
WSB Radio

Mutual aid groups ponder future of community-based help

More than a decade ago, Erin Barnes came across data that drove home the importance of grassroots, volunteer-led groups. The U.S. Forest Service was trying to document all the groups that maintain green space in New York City, of which there were nearly 3,000 in 2007. About three-quarters were led by volunteers, and more than a third had annual budgets of less than $1,000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

Florida manatee deaths soar as polluted water kills seagrass

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Florida fishing guide and environmental activist Paul Fafeita says a highlight for his charter customers is spotting the manatees that forage for seagrass in shallow waters. It's not so thrilling when they come across the emaciated carcass of a manatee that starved to death.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Familiar drive pushes migrant caravan through Mexico

HUIXTLA, Mexico — (AP) — After three days of walking along a scorching highway in southern Mexico, a couple thousand migrants decided to rest here Tuesday, receive medical attention for badly blistered feet, wash clothing in the river and doze in any shade they could find. Nitza Maldonado and Omar...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cargo Containers#Traffic Jam#Wilmington#Cbs La
WSB Radio

Feds: Ohio stock trader fleeced Twitter users in pump-&-dump

NEW YORK — (AP) — An Ohio trader in penny stocks was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he earned over $1 million illegally by lying repeatedly to his over 70,000 Twitter followers to get them to buy stocks in what authorities are calling a new social media-infused twist on an old stock manipulation game.
OHIO STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
37K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy