The Best Single-Player Games on Nintendo Switch

The worlds of Neptunia and Senran Kagura collide, and the result is exactly what you’d expect. Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars finds the four goddesses of Heartland warring against the four shinobi of Marveland. So, from the Neptunia series you have Neptune, Noire, Blanc and Vert. And on the Senran Kagura side there’s Asuka, Homura, Yumi and Miyabi. They’ve been battling for control of Gamninjustri (see what they did there?) for a while now, but that’s all about to change. A new force called the Steeme Legion has invaded, you see, and its might forces the two warring nations to work together. “The enemy of my enemy is my friend”, and all that.
