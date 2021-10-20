The Best Single-Player Games on Nintendo Switch

Black Friday is usually a chaotic time of year to try and find a cheap Nintendo Switch but you can save the stress and pick up the console today for its lowest price yet. Right now at Argos, the Nintendo Switch (Neon) is just £249.99. That's £10 off the usual price of £259.99 and the cheapest we've ever seen it. You can also find the same deal at Argos for the Grey version of the console, should you want your console to come with a bit of colour. It's an excellent price for the console, especially when we think that stock of this year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals is going to sell out faster than usual.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO