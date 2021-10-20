CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Best Single-Player Games on Nintendo Switch

By Kim Snaith and Richard Seagrave
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s because you don’t particularly like playing online or you don’t have an internet connection, sometimes you’ll want to play some single-player games on Switch. The good news is, there are...

Digital Trends

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack: Price, game list, and release date

During a Nintendo Direct in 2021, Nintendo announced a new addition to their Nintendo Switch Online service. Dubbed the Expansion Pack, a reference to the hardware you could add to your old N64, this new service promised to expand the current online service to include both N64 titles as well as Sega Genesis games. The normal service, in addition to standard online play for games that support it, currently gives access to NES and SNES classic games, making this the next logical step for their online offerings. However, some key details about the service were left unanswered.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Nintendo Switch Ethernet Adapter: Reliable And Cheap Options

The Nintendo Switch is a marvel of handheld and home console gaming, but if the device has a flaw, it has to be a lack of ethernet cable support. While the Switch OLED Model has solved this problem by adding that port to its dock, users of the regular Switch have had to rely on their Wi-Fi connection to download new games or set up their consoles for online competition. Wireless internet technology has improved over the years, but nothing beats a direct connection to the internet when it comes to signal strength and stability.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

5 games that look (and play) better on the Nintendo Switch OLED

The new Nintendo Switch – OLED edition released this past Friday, and I think it’s fair to say that everyone is loving it. What was at first rashly considered to be a rather superficial console upgrade has in fact captured the hearts of both new and existing Switch players. Why? Well, it turns out that having a brighter, more vibrant, and slightly larger screen makes a whole world of difference – and not just with regards to your standard Triple-A fare. Even beloved indie titles now look and play in a sharper fashion when played in handheld mode.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Nintendo 64: Here’s Where You Can Buy the Nostalgic Console

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After 25 years in the game, Nintendo 64 hasn’t lost its luster among gamers who crave the nostalgia of one of Nintendo’s most recognizable consoles. Despite going out of production in 2002 (to make room for the Nintendo Game Cube, another popular old-school console), these collectible consoles are still available online. Named for its 64-bit processing unit, the Nintendo 64 debuted in Japan in July...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Out in December, Monopoly Madness Reinvents the Popular Board Game

I am VERY EXCITED to announce that a new Monopoly game is coming to PC and consoles in December. No, I’m not even being sarcastic. I unironically love Monopoly, and the fact there hasn’t been a new console videogame of the classic board game since 2014 has long been a bone of contention for me. In fact, Monopoly Family Fun Pack was one of the very first games I ever reviewed here on GameSpew. (And one, in hindsight, I was perhaps a little harsh to.) But finally, finally, a new Monopoly game is on the way. It’s called Monopoly Madness and it’s out on 9th December.
HOBBIES
gamespew.com

The Best Games for Couples on Xbox Game Pass

There’s one thing we believe very strongly here at GameSpew: couples who play together, stay together. Sometimes there’s nothing better than snuggling up on the sofa with your loved one, playing a video game together. Whether it’s a co-op game or an adventure you can both take part in, sharing the experience makes it way better than playing alone. And thankfully, there are plenty of great games for couples on Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Every Nintendo Switch Online Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Game Ranked

The library of Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games announced as part of the upcoming 'Expansion Pack' for the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service features some choice entries from the 16-bit system's library. We might have had the opportunity to play many of these games in many other places in recent years, including Switch in some cases, but the easy availability of more classic video games on Switch is always worth celebrating.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Raiden IV x MIKADO Remix Review

It’s been available for a decent length of time elsewhere, but Raiden IV x MIKADO Remix is finally available in Europe. And good things come to those who wait. Since its arcade debut in 2007, vertical scrolling shoot ’em up Raiden IV has been ported to consoles numerous times. This Switch release is essentially a port of Raiden IV: Overkill, an updated version of the game made for PS3. But there’s one big difference: it has a soundtrack remixed by Game Centre Mikado. To some that will probably mean nothing. But to others, it’s an assurance that their ears are in for a treat.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Among Us Arrives on Playstation and Xbox This December

We have mixed feelings about Among Us coming to the Xbox, instead of being a PlayStation exclusive. On the one hand, since it’s arriving on Xbox Game Pass as well, we’ll be able to play it for free and the more people playing Among Us, the less chance we have of running into players who’ve confused it with Tinder. On the other hand, it means we won’t get to use our “The Last of Suss” gag, which we spent all of six weeks coming up with.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Can You Play House of Ashes in Online Multiplayer or Local Co-op?

Wondering if you can play House of Ashes with friends in multiplayer either online or offline? Here’s what you need to know. House of Ashes is the third game in the Dark Pictures Anthology series. This time, it’s set in Iraq in 2003. As if a backdrop of war wasn’t scary enough, the game sees five soldiers end up in a long-forgotten underground temple. And they’re not alone. An ancient evil awaits them – and it’s up to you who will live and who will die. Well, it’s up to you and your friends; that’s right, you don’t have to play alone.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal is already available to buy

Black Friday is usually a chaotic time of year to try and find a cheap Nintendo Switch but you can save the stress and pick up the console today for its lowest price yet. Right now at Argos, the Nintendo Switch (Neon) is just £249.99. That's £10 off the usual price of £259.99 and the cheapest we've ever seen it. You can also find the same deal at Argos for the Grey version of the console, should you want your console to come with a bit of colour. It's an excellent price for the console, especially when we think that stock of this year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals is going to sell out faster than usual.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition Joins PS Now in December

If you haven’t already seen the news, a trailer has just been released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. You can check it out here, if you like. It has also been revealed that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, just one of the three games included in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on 11th November. That’s the same day that the digital version of the trilogy releases.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

‘Reverse Horror’ Carrion is Out Today on PS4

PlayStation owners finally have the chance to devour Phobia Game Studio and Devolver Digital’s popular ‘reverse horror’ game, Carrion. First released on PC, Switch and Xbox One in July 2020, Carrion is a side-scrolling action game with a difference. Rather than fending off monsters, you are the monster. A big, blobby, tentacled ball of terror, making your way around an underground facility, killing any human who dare stand in your way.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Infernax is a Gore-Soaked Medieval Slasher Coming to Consoles and PC

Infernax sounds like a) a particularly powerful antacid or b) a range of ghost pepper flavoured crisps. But in fact it’s neither, it’s a rather bloody slash-em-up. Arriving next year, Infernax casts you as a demon slayer who’s been tasked with, well, slaying an awful, awful lot of demons. And we do mean “slaying”, there’s none of this disappearing into dust or just blinking out nonsense, there’ll be blood and guts aplenty.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

eFootball 2022’s First Patch, Version 0.9.1, Has Been Delayed

Bad new for those of you waiting for fixes (and content) to come to eFootball 2022: the game’s first patch has been delayed. Version 0.9.1 of eFootball 2022 was scheduled to land next week, on 28th October. But in a statement published by Konami on Twitter today, the patch has now been delayed until “early November”. So it could be a wait of an extra few days, or a couple of weeks.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Forza Horizon 5 Should Authentically Embrace Mexican Culture

If Playground Games is to be believed, Forza Horizon 5 won’t just take place in Mexico, it’ll embrace Mexican culture. Yes, we did cringe a little upon reading Playground and Microsoft’s announcement, picturing a game crammed with every stereotype under the sun. However, it looks like the open-world racer may actually be on safe ground, since Playground and Microsoft have gone to the trouble of hiring Lalo Alcaraz, a cartoonist who grew up on the US/Mexico border to consult.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars Review

The worlds of Neptunia and Senran Kagura collide, and the result is exactly what you’d expect. Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars finds the four goddesses of Heartland warring against the four shinobi of Marveland. So, from the Neptunia series you have Neptune, Noire, Blanc and Vert. And on the Senran Kagura side there’s Asuka, Homura, Yumi and Miyabi. They’ve been battling for control of Gamninjustri (see what they did there?) for a while now, but that’s all about to change. A new force called the Steeme Legion has invaded, you see, and its might forces the two warring nations to work together. “The enemy of my enemy is my friend”, and all that.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Furious Nintendo Switch players slam “PowerPoint” like N64 expansion pack

Nintendo has officially released the expansion pack for Nintendo 64 and Sega games to their Switch Online service, and fans are furious at the quality. When the company presented its news regarding the latest Animal Crossing updates back on October 15, it added a bit of extra information regarding the future of the Nintendo Switch Online service. They announced that for $50 more a year, players will be able to access games from the Nintendo 64 as well as the Sega Genesis.
VIDEO GAMES

