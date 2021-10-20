States with the Most Competitive Real Estate Markets in 2021

A Miami-based real estate company has purchased nearly $20 million worth of property in South Dakota. Tzadik Properties, LLC has acquired vacation homes, apartments, and a mobile home park in the Black Hills.
Northern Nevada’s white-hot real estate market has led to an uptick in people getting their contractors and real estate licenses. It’s a stark turn from a decade ago, when the real estate and construction industries were still suffering under the yoke of the Great Recession, and home sales and new residential and commercial construction were stagnant.
Evans & Evans Realtor Karen Jenkins, takes us for a tour of this wonderful condo located near Interstate 26 and Daniel Boone High School in Gray. For more information (423) 202-1623 or go to evansandevanstn.com.
The defining characteristics of Charlotte’s real estate market over the past two years have been surging home prices and plummeting inventory. Experts predict 2022 will be different. Why it matters: We’ve been saying it for months, but buyers are tired. And even subtle changes in the market will provide some much-needed relief. State of play: Charlotte’s […]
The post Charlotte’s 2022 real estate forecast calls for more homes, slightly lower prices appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Union Investment Real Estate is acquiring West Anseong Logistics Center in South Korea, marking its entry into the logistics real estate market in the Asia Pacific region. The acquisition is being made on behalf of open-end real estate fund Unilmmo: Global. The seller is KB Asset Management, the asset management arm of the KB Financial Group, Korea’s largest financial group.
Friedman Real Estate recently sold seven medical office buildings on Franklin Road in Southfield, Michigan. Friedman’s Robert Moon represented the purchaser in the transaction. Robert has 46 years specializing in the leasing and sale of office properties and has extensive experience representing landlords and property managers in turn-around situations.
New York’s Cannabis Control Board will award a limited number of licenses for the state’s adult-use marijuana market, and for those vying to be among the first picked, where and how they choose to build their business will play a key role in the board’s decision. But regulations aren’t yet...
In 2015, Sahil Mehta helped sell his first property in the Berkeley, Calif., area at the age of 18, earning a commission of around $2,000. It solidified his interest in pursuing real estate sales and investments, which has only grown in the ensuing years. "It was such an incredible feeling,...
RE/MAX® has been recognized for having the Most Trusted Real Estate Agents by BrandSpark®, an independent market research company. In partnership with Newsweek, BrandSpark surveyed 8,000 American shoppers. The results show what brands they trust the most, in their own words. These awards are consumer-voted by category shoppers and customers.
Here’s how the Real Estate Market in White House did in September 2021. During the month of September there were 51 Single Family Homes on the market in the White House area. The average sale price was $348,123. These homes closed at an average of 101.1% of their list price...
Berkshire real estate sales surged in 2020 and the same trend continues in 2021, with residential sales slightly slowing due to inventory pressures. The total number of transactions in the first three quarters of 2021 topped 1,722, up from 1,531. This is an all-time high since we have been tracking sales. With a total market volume of $629 million transacted year to date, real estate continues to be a vital part of stabilizing the Berkshire economy and serving our growing population.
(Oct. 21, 2021) More than $154 million in Nantucket real estate changed hands over the past week, the second time in less than a month total dollar volume has topped $100 million in a seven-day span. Nantucket's real-estate market is on pace to top $2 billion in sales this year,...
American employees embracing the “work from anywhere” model boosted by the pandemic are flocking to Marco Island and its surrounding areas. Comparing September 2021 to September 2020, single family homes median sales price increased 61%, condos saw prices rise 41%, and lots median sale price rose a staggering 107%!. “The...
In this episode of Making the Rounds, Laurel Road’s head of mortgage and Bukky Ajagbe-Akingbola, MD, talk about the real estate market and financial strategies for residents. Speakers. Eileen Derks, head of mortgage, Laurel Road. Bukky Ajagbe-Akingbola, MD, PGY-1 in OB-GYN, University of Minnesota. Host. Todd Unger, chief experience officer,...
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time in more than a year, the housing market in Virginia has slowed. Virginia REALTORS released its September 2021 Home Sales Report on Tuesday, saying the market is getting closer to "normal" conditions. According to a release, home sales for the month...
Comments / 0