Real Estate

States with the Most Competitive Real Estate Markets in 2021

By Insurify Insights - Kokomo Perspective
ourcommunitynow.com
 6 days ago

ourcommunitynow.com

nnbw.com

Amid white hot market, real estate licensing on the rise in Nevada

Northern Nevada’s white-hot real estate market has led to an uptick in people getting their contractors and real estate licenses. It’s a stark turn from a decade ago, when the real estate and construction industries were still suffering under the yoke of the Great Recession, and home sales and new residential and commercial construction were stagnant.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Hot Topic
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte’s 2022 real estate forecast calls for more homes, slightly lower prices

The defining characteristics of Charlotte’s real estate market over the past two years have been surging home prices and plummeting inventory. Experts predict 2022 will be different. Why it matters: We’ve been saying it for months, but buyers are tired. And even subtle changes in the market will provide some much-needed relief. State of play: Charlotte’s […] The post Charlotte’s 2022 real estate forecast calls for more homes, slightly lower prices appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
irei.com

Union Investment enters Asian logistics real estate market

Union Investment Real Estate is acquiring West Anseong Logistics Center in South Korea, marking its entry into the logistics real estate market in the Asia Pacific region. The acquisition is being made on behalf of open-end real estate fund Unilmmo: Global. The seller is KB Asset Management, the asset management arm of the KB Financial Group, Korea’s largest financial group.
REAL ESTATE
rejournals.com

Friedman Real Estate sells seven-MOB portfolio in Detroit market

Friedman Real Estate recently sold seven medical office buildings on Franklin Road in Southfield, Michigan. Friedman’s Robert Moon represented the purchaser in the transaction. Robert has 46 years specializing in the leasing and sale of office properties and has extensive experience representing landlords and property managers in turn-around situations.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
rismedia.com

RE/MAX Recognized By BrandSpark as Having ‘Most Trusted Real Estate Agents’

RE/MAX® has been recognized for having the Most Trusted Real Estate Agents by BrandSpark®, an independent market research company. In partnership with Newsweek, BrandSpark surveyed 8,000 American shoppers. The results show what brands they trust the most, in their own words. These awards are consumer-voted by category shoppers and customers.
REAL ESTATE
theberkshireedge.com

REAL ESTATE MARKET WATCH: 2021 3rd Quarter Report

Berkshire real estate sales surged in 2020 and the same trend continues in 2021, with residential sales slightly slowing due to inventory pressures. The total number of transactions in the first three quarters of 2021 topped 1,722, up from 1,531. This is an all-time high since we have been tracking sales. With a total market volume of $629 million transacted year to date, real estate continues to be a vital part of stabilizing the Berkshire economy and serving our growing population.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Nantucket’s red-hot real-estate market still surging

(Oct. 21, 2021) More than $154 million in Nantucket real estate changed hands over the past week, the second time in less than a month total dollar volume has topped $100 million in a seven-day span. Nantucket's real-estate market is on pace to top $2 billion in sales this year,...
NANTUCKET, MA
coastalbreezenews.com

Remote Work Fueling Marco Island Real Estate Market

American employees embracing the “work from anywhere” model boosted by the pandemic are flocking to Marco Island and its surrounding areas. Comparing September 2021 to September 2020, single family homes median sales price increased 61%, condos saw prices rise 41%, and lots median sale price rose a staggering 107%!. “The...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
AMA

The real estate market & student loans: Hot topics in a changing landscape

In this episode of Making the Rounds, Laurel Road’s head of mortgage and Bukky Ajagbe-Akingbola, MD, talk about the real estate market and financial strategies for residents. Speakers. Eileen Derks, head of mortgage, Laurel Road. Bukky Ajagbe-Akingbola, MD, PGY-1 in OB-GYN, University of Minnesota. Host. Todd Unger, chief experience officer,...
REAL ESTATE
cbs19news

Housing market slowing, commercial real estate market remains strong

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time in more than a year, the housing market in Virginia has slowed. Virginia REALTORS released its September 2021 Home Sales Report on Tuesday, saying the market is getting closer to "normal" conditions. According to a release, home sales for the month...
REAL ESTATE

