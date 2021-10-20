Venable leases 158,000 s/f at Durst's 151 West 42nd Street

Super clean 2 level town home close to Beaches has porch, deck & backyard w/shed. There are three bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level and neutral colors throughout the home. The primary bedroom has private bath and two closets. Gallery kitchen w/table space. Dining/Living Room combination. Half bath on the main level. Walking distance to beach amenities! Easy commute to AAFB, DC, Annapolis, and commuter lots.
Façade work continues on the Chelsea Aloft Hotel, a 32-story tower at 132 West 28th Street. Designed by Peter Poon Architects and developed by Frank Ng, the 326-foot-tall reinforced concrete structure will yield 203 guest rooms. Milestone Construction Corporation is the general contractor for the project, which is located between Sixth and Seventh Avenues in the Flower District.
Milford, CT According to the Connecticut CCIM Chapter, Carl Russell, CCIM, SIOR of H. Pearce Commercial Real Estate closed on the lease of 10,174 sf at 1770 Boston Post Rd. This retail space is the site of the town’s newest Dollar Tree Store, which opened in early August. Russell represented...
Washington, D.C.-based law firm Venable inked a deal to move its New York City operations to 157,800 square feet at One Five One, the tower formerly known as the Condé Nast Building. The firm is relocating to 151 West 42nd Street from 1270 and 1290 Avenue of the Americas, the...
Columbia Property Trust, Inc. has secured a lease for two full floors at 799 Broadway, its new ground-up office development at the convergence of the Greenwich Village and Union Sq. neighborhoods. The 25,000 s/f lease, the first to be secured at the 12-story building, was signed with Newrez LLC, a technology-centric national mortgage lending and servicing organization owned by investment manager New Residential Investment Corp.
More residents may have a chance to call the city of Boerne home. Both Kendall County and the Boerne City Council have endorsed a Minnesota-based developers proposal for a housing tax credit to help finance a 192-unit workforce housing project just outside of city limits.
The rapid growth of biotech labs in Greater Boston might end up saving the region’s commercial real estate market, if not its entire economy, from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that doesn’t mean everyone wants one to open next door.
Excavation and foundation work are progressing at 220 West 28th Street, site of Fashion Institute of Technology‘s New Academic Building in the Garment District of Chelsea. Designed by SHoP Architects, the ten-story, 110,000-square-foot structure will rise from a slender rectangular plot between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. The site is within walking distance of Penn Station, Madison Square Garden, and Moynihan Train Hall and is aiming for LEED Gold certification. EE Cruz & Company Inc. is the general contractor for the project.
A Miami-based real estate company has purchased nearly $20 million worth of property in South Dakota. Tzadik Properties, LLC has acquired vacation homes, apartments, and a mobile home park in the Black Hills.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a contract with a development company that aims to build apartment, offices and stores on 1.3 acres off Columbus Road near the West 25th Street Red Line Rapid station. The contract calls for a subsidiary...
Westport, CT Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate (SCRE) represented the landlord, Blackshaw Hunchar, LLC, in leasing second floor office space at 1835 Post Rd. East. The 2,368 s/f office space was leased to Second Foundation Partners, LLC – an investment advisory firm currently in Fairfield. Second Foundation Partners, LLC was represented...
New York, NY Lee & Associates NYC arranged the sale of 2970 Third Ave. on behalf of both the seller, The Jackson Group, LLC, and the buyer, 5 Boro Real Estate Partners. The property sold for $8.75 million. Delivered vacant, 5 Boro Real Estate Partners plans to redevelop 2970 Third...
South Boston, MA According to Marcus Partners, Ginkgo Bioworks, the organism company, will occupy 100% of the firm’s new life science campus at Parcels O and P in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park (RLFMP) in the South Boston Waterfront neighborhood. Previously announced as the anchor tenant, Ginkgo Bioworks is now committed to the entire 228,000 s/f life science campus.
