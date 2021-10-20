$650M plan would give Los Angeles Zoo flashy transformation

The land USC occupies belongs to the Tongva people, the Indigenous community of the Los Angeles Basin. For over 9,000 years, they ruled Tovaangar, which covered almost 4,000 square miles. Independent villages traditionally ruled the lands but were connected by language, culture and trade. Known as “people of the Earth,” the Tongva were deeply connected to their environment, believing that humans must participate in a mutually respectful relationship with plants and animals. When the Spanish first arrived in Southern California in 1769, there were nearly 100 Tongva villages and 5,000 people. The Tongva population today is estimated to be 3,000. These are some of the prominent Tongva sites from across the region.

