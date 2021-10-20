CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday's forecast: Sunny, high of 86

By Advocate Staff Report
Victoria Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter patchy fog Wednesday morning, the rest of the day will be...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Severe weather possible tonight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A line of strong to severe storms will move through the panhandle tonight. The storms will bring a threat of damaging wind, 1-2″ of rain, and an isolated chance of tornadoes. The timing of the storms will primarily be between midnight and 6am. Winds will pick up tonight out of the SE at 5-15 mph and then increase to 15-20+ mph and shift from the SE to SW by morning. Most of the day Thursday will bring periods of sun and clouds w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spotty showers & storms can not be ruled out.
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy