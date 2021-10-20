CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Letter: Great candidates want to work for us

Longview Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf this city is going to go in the correct direction we have to move away from...

tdn.com

Comments / 0

Independent Tribune

LETTER: Young a perfect candidate for city council

Latisha Young is the perfect candidate for city council, I met Ms. Young two years ago and we had great chemistry from the start. She's always assisting and trying to better the community. Just recently I had an issue I was dealing with and just needed to vent to someone and she was available. Through the info I received from Tish my problem isn't completely resolved but her input and assistance really put me on the right track.
ELECTIONS
Ames Tribune

Letters: Readers endorse school board, council candidates

Driving through town I've noticed the anticipated yard signs. Curiously, there's an unanticipated sign with three candidates names on it. This sign made me highly suspicious about the three candidates marketing themselves as a group. Do these three support the same agenda? Is there a behind-the-scenes group endorsing this?. Upon...
AMES, IA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Wallace is by far the most competent candidate

Lisa is clearly the better qualified of the two candidates in the Yakima City Council District 6 election -- by a long shot. Please know I take this race very seriously. I’ve closely watched what each candidate has said and done since filing week. Based on what I’ve observed and...
YAKIMA, WA
hometownsource.com

LETTER: DFL support for local candidates is not an endorsement

Several recent letters to the editor have referenced political parties in the Golden Valley City Council race, and I want to clarify. The Minnesota DFL offers candidates in nonpartisan races, such as city council and school board, a Resolution of Support, which is not an endorsement. It allows candidates in nonpartisan races who support DFL principles to share that they have a Resolution of Support from the local DFL – in the case of Golden Valley, senate districts 45 and 46. The Resolution of Support allows candidates to access a DFL database from past canvassing for their geographic area. DFL senate districts do not give money or offer any other type of support to candidates in nonpartisan races.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longview Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Wallace

Why is the Chet Makinster campaign making anti-tax campaign ads on local radio, when council member Makinster voted for fees and tax increases every single year he served on the Longview City Council?. If Chet Makinster supporters actually did minimal research, they would find Chet voted in support of the...
LONGVIEW, WA
MPNnow

Letter: Terry Fennelly the most experienced candidate

I am writing to ask you to re-elect Terry Fennelly to the Canandaigua Town Board. Terry has represented the residents of the town for many years, first as a member of numerous committees, then as a Town Board member. During this time, Terry has been Planning Board chairperson and at the present time, he chairs the Public Works Planning Committee.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Team of candidates would bring change to Yakima

To the editor -- Yakima, are you tired of the increasing homelessness, gang violence, deteriorating roads, and the growing list of issues resulting from poor leadership and bad policy? These issues will never be solved by bleeding hearts and bureaucrats. Are you ready for courageous representatives who will fight for your individual liberties, and use common sense approaches to clean up our community? We have a team of candidates who are ready to work together to save Yakima, Autumn Torres for county commissioner, Matt Brown, Mark Shervey and Edgar Hernandez Jr. for Yakima City Council.
YAKIMA, WA
townline.org

LETTERS: Opposed to candidate because of past performance

I feel compelled to write this letter to both the selectmen, the selectmen candidates and the residents of the Town of China. I am concerned that Peter Foote, a former selectman, may be a candidate for re-election as a selectman for the Town of China. My reason for concern is under the former town manager, when Mr. Foote was also serving as a selectman, he was asked to write a job description for a new position as public works director. He not only wrote the job description but he applied for the very same job. I feel persons involved, as the town manager as well as Mr. Foote, would have been aware that this was inappropriate and perhaps illegal. Many China residents attended a board of selectmen meeting to express their concern. To the very best of my memory, the town manager apologized and said he didn’t realize it, and it was an error. That particular job as director of public works has never been filled although they did hire a public works manager with a small monetary increase above fellow public works employees to compensate for the extra workload as well as the current job.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
Hutchinson News

Western Front candidate support letters

When Greg Fast asked me to be his campaign treasurer, I had a question for him. As a landlord, I wanted to know what Greg thought about the rental registration program. Greg said he believes landlords should take care of their properties and that people have a right to live in safe homes, but he was never a fan of the registration program. He thinks there is a better way.
HUTCHINSON, KS
ecitybeat.com

Are Great Falls City Election Candidates Really ‘Nonpartisan’?

E-City Beat recently received a couple of emails from readers basically asking the same question: How do we know which political party the candidates for Great Falls city commission and mayor belong to?. The answer is that the municipal election is officially nonpartisan so the candidates aren’t required to designate...
ELECTIONS
Longview Daily News

Letter: Makinster's brings valuable perspective

I am supporting Chet Makinster for re-election to the Longview City Council. Chet knows and understands his community having owned a business and being involved in community activities. He has seen Longview grow and develop and has been a part of that growth. He carefully reviews agendas and issues before...
LONGVIEW, WA
Reporter

Letter to editor: Candidates disregard township ordinances

I have been a resident of Lower Salford for nearly eight years. I know how much this community values its open space and is generally apprehensive of commercial development. There is a strong interest in keeping this community clean and green. When giant school board campaign signs pop up around town, people take notice.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Spotlight News

LETTER to the EDITOR: Crummey will work with everyone

The Town of Colonie is a large suburban community with many complex issues. An effective town supervisor must have proven, varied experience, and a demonstrated ability to work with others. Peter Crummey has shown a commitment to public service and has over 40 years of experience in a variety of capacities, and proven record of […]
COLONIE, NY
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: School board candidates should know the facts

To the editor -- Reading Selah school board candidate Joe Catron's answer to questions, he is misinformed on there being "widespread debate on utility of face masks and little real science to prove their efficacy." Since last year there has been extensive real data and science supporting their use and...
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Lisa Wallace is a great listener, and a great leader

To the editor -- I met Lisa Wallace several years ago when I volunteered in the Juvenile Justice System as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA). Much has already been said about Lisa and her many accomplishments and involvements in our community. I, too, can attest to her strengths and to how capable she is with every undertaking, which she always moves to its fullest capacity.
YAKIMA, WA
Lima News

Letter: What I want in a mayor

I want a mayor who knows what it is like to struggle with the problems of raising a family. I want a mayor who knows what it is like to sit at the kitchen table and figure out how to pay the bills. I want a mayor who had the...
POLITICS
Longview Daily News

Letter: Lee shows maturity, independence

Tom Lee is getting my vote for Longview City Council. He has shown the maturity, the independence, the experience, and the competence needed to be elected to represent all the citizens of Longview. Tom Lee was born and raised in Longview. He is an experienced negotiator, works as a low...
LONGVIEW, WA

