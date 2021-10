It was almost precisely a year ago that I got the most bullish on bitcoin I’ve ever been. Fears around a winter COVID wave were building, and investors were debating how much stimulus the next president would have to inject into the economy. The Nasdaq was in the midst of a correction as bond yields clawed their way higher. Bitcoin, however, was heating up. My view on bitcoin has always been remarkably straightforward: it’s a high-risk call option in the event our financial system gets so whacky, people seek out this internet token for safety.

