Problem solved? Utah's perimeter defense takes step forward in season-opening win

By Deseret Digital Media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — You could say Donovan Mitchell didn't have the strongest start to the season. In the first quarter, Mitchell had 0 points, dribbled the ball off his leg that resulted in a turnover, and failed to secure a rebound that was falling out of bounds. But...

