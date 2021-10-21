Problem solved? Utah's perimeter defense takes step forward in season-opening win

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode, Locke breaks down the consistency in the defensive effort from the Utah Jazz last night as they handled the undermanned Oklahonma City Thunder. Each quarter the Jazz defense was dominant showing consistent effort throughout the night. The Utah Jazz offense wasn’t on as they missed a ton of shots, but the different flurries at different times from players carried the Jazz through the night. It started with Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson and by the time the night was over Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic had joined the party. A nice coaching move got Donovan Mitchell going in the third quarter. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO