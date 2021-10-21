Woman arrested in connection with alleged shooting

An argument in the beginning of October resulted in one going to jail on charges related to an alleged shooting in Duncan.

According to court records, Sonja Lee Hill, 52, of Duncan, faces charges of shooting with intent to kill, domestic abuse - assault and battery, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Affidavits from police obtained through the Stephens County Courthouse show a call came in Oct. 7 from the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office who advised Stephens County law enforcement a bank in the area had called them and advised they were on the phone with Hill when they heard gun fire and feared someone had been shot.

The call dispatched police to the 400 block of Hickory. Records show when police responded to the scene, they found another resident of the home with wounds on their face and forehead.

The victim told police Hill became angry with them and charged at them while they were working on something, resulting them in busting their lip, reports show. The victim also told police when they went into the backyard area, they saw Hill standing beside her vehicle and, according to the report, that she pointed gun at them and fired it. The victim told police, according to reports, they went inside the home and shut the door and locked it.

Police obtained the original phone call between Hill and the bank. According to affidavits, Hill can be heard saying she was going to get her gun from the safe during the call.

While on the call with the bank, Hill asks about recent transactions and after hearing two of them, she “became emotional and erratic on the phone” and made statements like “should I just go in the house and murder him now?” and “I am getting my gun out right now,” and “I am seriously going in there right now.”

The call recording further shows Hill told the bank worker on the phone “you just heard me cock my gun, you heard me check it” and the sound of gun fire can be heard. Recordings show Hill then said “this sucker is going down right now” before the bank worker says they need to call the police.

When police found the victim, they noted they had not been shot, but did have other wounds and marks on them.

Police began to look for Hill, and Oct. 10 they received contact saying Hill wanted to speak with a deputy, but never showed. On Oct. 15, they located Hill and arrested her. At this time, police found glass pipes, a loaded syringe, one unused syringe and a white powdery substance identified as meth.

Hill’s bond was set at $500,000. An attorney announcement date for Hill is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 2, 2021, and Hill is due in court for a preliminary hearing conference scheduled at 9 a.m. Dec. 22, 2021.