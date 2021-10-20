Jets rookie WR Moore confident more plays will come soon

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The biggest play of Elijah Moore's rookie season with the New York Jets came late in the fourth quarter against the Falcons, two weeks ago in London. The speedy receiver streaked toward the end zone and quarterback Zach Wilson lofted a deep ball in his direction. Moore couldn't come down with it and the ball fell to the turf near the goal line. But a flag was thrown. Pass interference, 41 yards. Moore got no credit on the stat sheet, but a play later the Jets scored a touchdown that gave them a chance to beat the Falcons.

